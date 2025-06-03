Another Jungkook and The Kid LAROI collab on cards? Stay singer wants BTS member to 'call' him

In his latest interview with BuzzFeed, Australian singer and rapper The Kid LAROI opened up about working with BTS’ Jungkook. He gave fans a rare glimpse into their creative partnership during the making of their 2023 collaboration, TOO MUCH. The two artists, along with UK rapper Central Cee, teamed up for the hit single that appeared on LAROI’s debut studio album The First Time.

While the song itself made waves globally, it was the professionalism and work ethic behind the scenes that left a lasting impression on LAROI. During the interview, he revealed that Jungkook wasn’t afraid to go the extra mile, even during the music video shoot.

Jungkook’s dedication behind the scenes

According to LAROI, Jungkook displayed a remarkable level of commitment to his craft. “By the time the video shoot came around, JK actually was re-recording the hook at the video shoot,” he shared. “We were working off a demo basically. He re-cut the hook in one of the rehearsal rooms at the studio, which was pretty cool… It was cool seeing him do his thing.”

Second collaboration on the horizon?

Fans were quick to latch on to another highlight from the interview. When asked if he would collaborate with Jungkook again, The Kid LAROI didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, of course, I totally would. Call me,” he said with a smile.

The candid and enthusiastic response sent ARMYs into a frenzy. It sparked renewed hope that another joint project might be in the pipeline. Given the musical chemistry showcased in TOO MUCH, it’s no surprise that fans are eager to see the two artists join forces again.

Jungkook’s military discharge

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment in South Korea. He is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025. With his return to civilian life imminent, fans are buzzing with excitement over what could come next. One major hope is the possibility of fresh music with The Kid LAROI.

Social media platforms have already begun to flood with posts speculating on potential collaborations. The idea that LAROI is not only open to but enthusiastic about working with Jungkook again is only adding fuel to the fire. Until then, ARMYs and LAROI fans alike can only wait with anticipation. Perhaps they can revisit TOO MUCH a few more times as they dream of the next big hit.