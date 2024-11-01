Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ayesha Khan, has taken a good start at the box office. The Telugu-language movie smashed Rs 7.50 crore on the opening day.

Lucky Baskhar Grosses Rs 7.50 Crore On Day 1; Collects Rs 1 Crore From Previews

Before its full-fledged release on Thursday, the makers of Lucky Baskhar organized paid previews on Wednesday. Luckily, the Venky Atluri-directed movie grossed over Rs 1 Crore from the premiere shows only before smashing Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day. The total box office collection of Lucky Baskhar, including paid previews, currently stands at Rs 8.50 crore in India.

The movie is expected to hold up well in the following days. If it manages to trend well, it will emerge as a winner at the box office.

Lucky Baskhar Opened To Extremely Positive Talk; Should Emerge A Success

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Lucky Baskhar received raving reviews from critics, and audiences embraced it with positive word-of-mouth. The favorable response to the content of the movie from around the corner will surely boost its business in the coming days.

Lucky Baskhar is released alongside another Telugu movie, KA, which is also doing well at the box office. As per estimates, the Kiran Abbavaram movie grossed Rs 3.75 crore on Day 1, including paid previews, which is pretty good for such a small-budget regional movie. Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran has performed extremely well in the Telugu states, while Jr NTR's Devara is crawling towards its theatrical end with a low, steady run.

It will be interesting to see how the Dulquer Salmaan starrer performs at the box office in the long run when the festive period ends.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

