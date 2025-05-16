5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Ananya Panday snapped post sweating out at gym; Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan ace airport fashion and more

Just like any other day, Bollywood paparazzi had a field day at work as several stars took over Mumbai streets. Ananya Panday was snapped sans makeup after sweating it out at the gym. Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan graced the paparazzi at the airport. Take a look at some big celebrity sightings of May 15, 2025!

1. Ananya Panday spotted sans makeup post workout

Ananya Panday has been busy with multiple work commitments. But on May 15, 2025, she managed to squeeze in some time to hit the gym. As she exited, the paparazzi caught her sans makeup. The Dream Girl 2 actress looked pretty with her bare face. She also rocked a comfortable pair of hot pink shorts, which she paired with her old sleeveless t-shirt and a pair of chappals. The diva didn’t shy away from posing for the paparazzi in her raw, unfiltered avatar.

2. Aamir Khan greets the paparazzi at the airport

Actor, filmmaker, and producer Aamir Khan wears multiple hats. Hence, he is often on the go, barely taking a day off from work. Yet again, Mr. Perfectionist was spotted heading to an undisclosed location from Mumbai airport. While the shutterbugs clicked the PK actor in action, she was quick to respond to the paparazzi with the same positive attitude.

3. Akshay Kumar rocks airport fashion

Akshay Kumar is a celebrated actor and a fitness and sports enthusiast. But some also tag him as a style icon who barely misses impressing the fashion police. During his recent trip to an unknown destination from Mumbai’s private airport, the Kesari Chapter 2 actor made heads turn. He was seen donning a purple, oversized, mid-length shirt with a pair of baggy pants. Only Khiladi Kumar can pull off such a quirky look!

4. Naomika Saran shies away from the camera

Akshay Kumar’s niece, Naomika Saran’s first public appearance with her grandmother Dimple Kapadia is still remembered by many. On May 15, 2025, the young lady was seen out and about in the city. While Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter looked pretty in her cute outfit, she seemingly looked shy when the shutterbugs spotted her.

5. Agastya Nanda goes out in casual wear

B-town youngster, Agastya Nanda, was also among the many celebs spotted in the city. The Archies debutant donned a plain gray shirt, denim pants, and sneakers for his casual day out.

