Ana de Armas Reveals She's 'Excited' to Work With Tom Cruise Amid Growing Dating Rumors

Ana de Armas spoke about working with Tom Cruise for the first time since their dating rumors started swirling. The 37-year-old actress, who is currently busy promoting her new film in the John Wick universe, Ballerina, confirmed that she is working on several projects with the 62-year-old Top Gun star.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, May 15, Armas said, "We are definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but several projects with Doug Liman, Christopher McQuarrie, and, of course, Tom. And I'm very excited."

Armas didn't directly comment on the dating rumors but hinted that their relationship is totally professional, something that her agent has stressed several times in the last few weeks.

Liman has worked with Cruise on 2014's Edge of Tomorrow and 2017's American Made as a director. McQuarrie, who is a director and screenwriter, has collaborated with Cruise on various movies within the Mission: Impossible franchise. He also wrote the script for Edge of Tomorrow.

Cruise and Armas were first spotted together in London in February. At the time, her agents informed the media that the two were "discussing potential collaborations down the line."

Post that the two stars have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Cruise also reportedly celebrated Armas' birthday in London. They were seen arriving in London via helicopter on March 14, along with Liman.

According to Daily Mail, Cruise and Armas were also papped leaving David Beckham's 50th birthday party in London on May 3.

Cruise recently made headlines for his Cannes 2025 appearance, along with his Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning cast. The film premiered at the prestigious French film festival on Wednesday.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also stars Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.

The film will release globally on May 23, but Cruise's Indian fans can see the film in theatres from May 17.

