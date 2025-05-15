Bridgerton Season 4 Gets MAJOR Release Date Update: Find Out When You Can Watch Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha's Lovestory

Fans eager for more Bridgerton romance will need to wait a bit longer. Netflix has confirmed that Season 4 of Bridgerton will release in 2026, although an exact date has not yet been announced. The news was shared by the platform on May 14, along with a first look at the new season’s leading couple, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

The sneak peek features a masked Benedict at a ball, locking eyes with a mysterious woman in silver, who is seen admiring a chandelier.

Bridgerton Season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, based on Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman. The book tells the story of Benedict falling for a woman named Sophie Baek, a maid with big dreams and a mysterious past. Netflix described Sophie as a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams.

Luke Thompson shared with Netflix’s Tudum that the storyline is a bit of a twist on ‘Cinderella,’ and said it’s “exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton.”

Luke Thompson was officially confirmed as the lead of Season 4 in July 2024. In Bridgerton Season 3, Benedict ended his casual relationship with Lady Tilley Arnold and shared his desire to explore life further. “He’s always been obsessed with this idea of freedom…and so that carries on,” Thompson told USA TODAY. He added, “There comes a point where you have to make a choice and commit.”

While filming is believed to have started in London, Netflix has not confirmed whether production is complete. Showrunner Jess Brownell earlier told The Hollywood Reporter that the show is on a two-year production cycle due to filming, editing, dubbing, and writing timelines. “We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range,” Brownell said.

Netflix has also greenlit Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6. The platform confirmed that Mayfair’s esteemed Bridgerton family will return for two more seasons. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes has stated that the goal is to adapt all eight books in the Bridgerton series.

