Halle Bailey Secures Temporary Legal and Physical Custody of Son Halo After DDG Restraining Order

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse.

Halle Bailey has secured temporary legal and physical custody of her 17-month-old son, Halo Saint. She previously made allegations of physical, verbal, emotional, and financial abuse against her ex-boyfriend and rapper DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

According to new court documents quoted by People, the 25-year-old Little Mermaid actress was granted her son's sole custody after she got a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. The actress welcomed Halo in December 2023 with DDG. The two dated between 2022 and 2024.

The court order requires DDG to remain at least 100 yards away from Bailey and their son. The order remains in effect until the next hearing scheduled for June 4, 2025.

In her petition, Bailey requested that DDG not be granted unsupervised visitation rights. Instead, she asked the court to allow supervised visits for six hours once a week, conducted through a professional service, when Halo is in Los Angeles.

Bailey also asked the court to prevent DDG from taking Halo outside Los Angeles County and filed for an order to prevent potential child abduction. She cited a pattern of abusive behavior and instances in which DDG allegedly hid their son or refused to cooperate in co-parenting.

As part of her request, Bailey asked that DDG be stopped from travelling with Halo or applying for or holding travel documents for their son without her written permission. Even if she permits travel, she wants him to provide full itineraries, round-trip tickets, and an open airline ticket for her in case Halo is not returned.

In her statement to the court, Bailey said she had “done everything possible to avoid going to court,” but felt she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

“I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this,” Bailey said, according to the outlet. “I never know when he is going to demand our son to be in his mother’s care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse.”

The actress revealed several incidents where she allegedly suffered physical abuse at the hands of DDG. She said that in January, her ex-boyfriend repeatedly called her a “b*tch” as she tried to strap her son into a seat inside his car.

In another incident in March, she claimed that DDG entered her house when she wasn’t home and texted her a photo of her bed along with a threatening message suggesting she was having sex with other men.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.