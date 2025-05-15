Real Housewives Alum Sonja Morgan Gets Banned From Upscale NYC Restaurant For Refusing to Pay Bill; Know What Happened

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan has been banned from an upscale NYC restaurant. Following the reports of the reality TV star throwing tantrums while paying the bill, Morgan has responded to the accusations and slammed the portals, stating the same.

In a statement released by the media personality to Page Six, Morgan shared that there was a miscommunication and that the dinner was in exchange for a promotional gig.

In her statement, the Real Housewives alum mentioned that she had clarified the terms beforehand with the staff. However, the restaurant is saying otherwise.

According to the sources, Morgan created a scene at the Tucci diner. She had reserved the table for three and instead showed up with five guests. Moreover, at the time of the bill payment, she refused to pay a hefty amount.

An insider shared with the media portal, "She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay.” They further added, "It was like she was filming a Housewives episode, shouting, ‘I'm a celebrity!'" According to the media reports, the situation escalated when Morgan called the owner of the restaurant to have her bill waived.

Another source shared, "She was like, I don't pay; people pay me [to go to their restaurants].” They continued to reveal, "She was absolutely entitled and caused a scene about not paying."

Despite the chaos, Morgan paid the amount to the restaurant. However, the staff of the diner has made it clear that the reality TV personality won’t be welcomed back.

The owner, Max Tucci, shared with the outlet, "The cost of everything is so expensive right now [for restaurants], and she's just taking advantage. There was no arrangement for her to have a comped dinner. She just wanted free food and service."

Morgan had previously enjoyed her free meals at the NYC restaurant and assumed that her latest dinner would be on the house as well.

