Human Remains Discovered Near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion Amid Serial Killer Fears

Human remains were found down the road from Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion. The fear has instilled in the residents living nearby, as a new England serial killer is on the loose. The police officials were informed of a human leg bone being discovered in the neighborhood. The authorities have collected the remains and sent them to the Rhode Island medical facilities.

The case is under investigation at the Westerly Police Department Detective Division. One of the residents of the nearby area, Taylor Day, revealed that she had just driven by the “alarming” area as the investigators were arriving.

She went on to reveal to the media portal, “It’s just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly.” Day further shared, “I would never expect anything like that — especially not in Watch Hill.” While the police officials ruled out the foul play, the resident “disagreed” with that and claimed that finding a human leg in the neighborhood is “highly suspicious.”

According to the media reports, there have been multiple discoveries of human body remains in the recent months, leaving the residents frightened. The sources also revealed that the killer majorly targets women.

Further in her conversation with the outlet, Day shared, “My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around.” She went on to state, “I’m more aware of my surroundings. I don’t go places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone. Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant.”

As for Taylor Swift, she is currently in New York.

