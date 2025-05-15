Inside Sean Combs’ Ex Cassie Ventura’s Life With Husband Alex Fine and Kids: Here’s What R&B Singer Is Up to Amid S*x Trafficking Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is a key witness in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal s*x trafficking trial. The two dated for over a decade between 2007 and 2018. After breaking up with the disgraced music mogul, the model-singer went on to marry personal trainer and actor Alex Fine in August 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Malibu.

Alex has been a strong support system for Cassie during the trial. He accompanied her to the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan when she bravely took the stand and shared details about her traumatic relationship with Diddy and how he coerced her into weird s*xual acts involving male escorts.

Cassie, who is currently eight months pregnant with her third child, is happily married and will soon celebrate her sixth anniversary with Alex. Let's take a look at what the singer-model is up to in her personal life!

All about Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine's life

Cassie and Alex, who are parents to two daughters, Frankie and Sunny, are soon going to welcome a baby boy into their family. The two first crossed paths at a gym and soon started dating. They made their relationship Insta official in December 2018. Six months later, the two announced that they are expecting a baby together.

In August 2019, they got engaged and then married within a gap of weeks. For their D-Day, they only invited 14 of their closest family members. Since tying the knot, they have shared several heartfelt posts for each other on social media to express their love.

On the work front, Cassie released her self-titled debut album in 2006. At the time, she was signed to Diddy's record company, Bad Boy Records. In 2008, she made her acting debut as Sophie in Step Up 2: The Streets. She also played a pivotal role in the 2016 film The Perfect Match. She has also worked as a model for several brands, including Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

Alex, on the other hand, has worked as an actor on several projects like MobLand, American Primeval, The Resurrection of Charles Manson, and 1883. He also walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2024. That's not all, he has helped several celebrities get fit as a celebrity fitness trainer and the founder of the workout app Almost Home.

Born in Ohio, Alex graduated from Central Michigan University. He later became a bull rider, but decided to stop participating in rodeo competitions after becoming a father.

Cassie Ventura's involvement in Diddy's trial

Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, alleging that she was r*ped and abused by the 55-year-old rap mogul. Though the two settled the lawsuit within 24 hours, her lawsuit encouraged other victims to come forward and sue Diddy. It created a domino effect and several victims came forward to share their ordeal.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and is currently held in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He's facing multiple charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for the purpose of pr*stitution with allegations that he d*ugged and coerced women into prolonged s*xual activities in his so-called "freak-offs" parties. If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

Diddy has denied all allegations, alleging that all said s*xual encounters were consensual. He also rejected a plea deal from the government prosecutors.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

