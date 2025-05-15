Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Step Out for Date Night Amid Fallout With Beckham Family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stepped out for a romantic outing amid having a fallout with the Beckham family. The couple was snapped on a date at the Airbnb party.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham took to his Instagram to share a carousel of his and his wife’s pictures, as the duo was dressed in black. The designer donned a casual look with black pants, a t-shirt, and a beige-colored cap.

Advertisement

For Peltz, she too, opted for a black ensemble to complement her husband. The Lola actress donned a cross-necked-sleeve top and paired it with black pants. For the jewelry, the movie star chose to go with silver earrings and accessorized the look with a black clutch.

According to the sources, the night was hosted by Airbnb for the celebrities to enjoy themselves and indulge in the experience of “mixology and chef tastings.”

Apart from Brooklyn and Peltz, the star-studded event also included Shailene Woodley, Kevin Costner, Jessica Alba, Mandy Moore, Lucas Bravo, Sophia Bush, Kelly Rowland, Rob Lowe, and Ciara, among others.

Meanwhile, Beckham and his wife were seen participating in conversations with their fellow party-goers.

As for the rift with their family, Victoria and David Beckham are upset over their son and his partner missing the soccer star’s 50th birthday. The sources also claimed that the family members had snubbed the eldest one from the pictures, which included everyone except him.

Advertisement

In a conversation with US Weekly, an insider revealed that there was some bad blood between Brooklyn and his parents. They said, “Things never really got smoothed over, and you can tell it still affects everyone.”

The insider further added, “The tension is still present, and it’s hard for Brooklyn at times. Brooklyn’s having a tough time with it. He’s super stubborn and just wants space from his family right now.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been married since 2022.

ALSO READ: Has Brooklyn Beckham Become Puppet to Nicola Peltz? Report Claims He Does Everything His Wife Says