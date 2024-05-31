Amid Split Rumors, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Present United Front At His Daughter Violet’s High-School Graduation Party

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez put their marital issues aside to celebrate a major milestone in the family. The duo, 51 and 54 respectively, were spotted together in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 30, while heading to festivities celebrating his daughter Violet's high school graduation. For the unversed, Affleck shares Violet, 18, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who posted a carousel of emotional selfies on May 20 to mark her daughter's commencement. "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate (bless our hearts)," the 13 Going on 30 actress wrote on her Instagram at the time.

Circling back to Bennifer, the couple has reportedly lived separately in Los Angeles while navigating a rough patch in their marriage, People reports, citing a source that she's been busy preparing for her concert lately while also promoting her new Netflix flick Atlas. Affleck, for his part, has been caught up filming for The Accountant 2.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make a joint appearance at Violet's graduation party — No PDA in sight

Unlike the ever-smitten couple they once struck as, Affleck and Lopez made a rather dry appearance when they were clicked together for the first time since May 19. The duo were not holding hands and were seen sporting somewhat grumpy expressions while walking alongside each other. Affleck had his hands full with a gift basket, and Lopez had hers stuffed inside the pocket of her beautiful floral dress.

The pair was also accompanied by Affleck's mom, Anne Boldt, who walked right behind them.

A source had earlier noted to ET that Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other, saying, "They've been having issues for a few months and are trying to figure things out on their own."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck through the years

Jen and Ben got hitched in a Vegas wedding in July 2022, later celebrating the major development in their lives with a second ceremony involving their friends and family at the Gone Girl star's Georgia estate in August. Lopez and Affleck first began dating in 2002 after meeting and forming a romantic relationship on the set of their film Gigli. Following a brief period of whirlwind and very public romance, the couple got engaged, only to call off their wedding and their relationship shortly after. Post their split, both Affleck and Lopez married other partners before rekindling their romance in 2021.

