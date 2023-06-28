Anya Chalotra reacts to Henry Cavill’s exit from The Witcher; Reveals she is ready to welcome Liam Hemsworth

The Witcher, the highly famous fantasy drama show is set to be back on Netflix with its much-awaited Season 3 on June 29, Thursday. However, it is not a very exciting time for the fans of the show, as leading man Henry Cavill, who won millions of hearts with his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in the show, has announced his exit. As reported earlier, the versatile actor quit the show reportedly due to the creative differences with makers, and Liam Hemsworth is replacing him.

Anya Chalotra opens up about Henry Cavill's exit from The Witcher

In her recent chat with Variety, the talented actress who is playing the role of the Yennefer of Vengerberg, opened up about Henry Cavill's exit from The Witcher. Interestingly, Anya Chalotra revealed that the cast members were unaware of Cavill's decision to quit the series until they finished shooting for The Witcher Season 3. According to the actress, she was as surprised as the fans were, about the leading man's exit from Netflix's popular show. "He is very involved in his understanding and portrayal of this character. It is something that he has always been so passionate about from day one, about these characters and this story," stated Anya Chalotra, who heaped praises on her former co-star Henry Cavill.

"We didn’t know about his exit until after we filmed Season 3. And it’s always emotional filming at the end of any season — you know, that last scene you do with the people that you’ve worked with for eight months. But you live in that moment. And we didn’t know till post-filming," recalled the actress. "I think we will all feel that loss. He’s been with us since day one. We’ve been through a lot together. It’s been five years of not only this world that we have in “The Witcher,” but COVID — all these things that we’ve gone through together, and it’s a strong bond," she added.

Anya says she is ready to welcome Liam Hemsworth to The Witcher team

The actress, in her chat with Variety, also stated that she is all set to welcome popular actor Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia, in The Witcher. Anya Chalotra stated that she has already been in touch with the actor via email. She also added that she is excited for him to bring new energy to the show. "Liam will be brilliant, I’m sure. I haven’t spoken to him yet. Well, I have spoken to him but I haven’t met him yet. So yeah, I’m excited about that," she concluded.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Henry Cavill lost Casino Royale to Daniel Craig despite acing the audition?