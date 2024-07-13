Why Is Rebel Wilson Getting Sued By Producers Of The Deb? Lawsuit Explored Amid Actress' 'Bad Behavior' Accusation

Rebel Wilson recently accused the producers of her directorial debut film of misconduct. And now those producers are suing her for being unprofessional.

Rebel Wilson gets embroiled in lawsuit

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on July 10 and published a long video where she accused Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and executive producer Vince Holden of unprofessional and retaliatory behavior on the set of The Deb, her movie.

She alleged that there was extreme hostility and retaliation against her from these people after she reported their actions. They also stopped her movie from showing at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Only two days later, on July 12, the producers filed a defamation lawsuit against Wilson in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. According to People, Ghost, Cameron, and Holden denied Wilson’s allegations, saying that they did not embezzle money allocated for production or engage in any inappropriate conduct towards the leading actress and director.

Contrarily, they said that it was Rebel Wilson who had been unprofessional on many occasions because she would leave the film for months on end. They also accused her of turning down any attempts to collaborate while revealing unauthorized details about the movie.

According to court documents filed by the producers, Wilson's demand to co-write and claim rights to the original music constituted a major point of contention between them. Primarily, they claimed Wilson wanted credit for work she did not do, thereby overshadowing younger, deserving artists.

Rebel Wilson gets support from the cast and crew

The decision by The Deb’s producers to pull their film from TIFF was neither random nor haphazard but deliberate, considering ongoing credits and licensing disputes instigated by Wilson. They have always tried negotiating with Rebel about these issues, but she has never cooperated, as per the lawsuit claims.

They also accused Wilson of using her social media following (11 million Instagram followers) to extort compliance from producers through false statements made by herself online. The lawsuit claims, "Even though the plan was always to show the film at TIFF, Rebel attempted to force the issue and bully them into capitulating to her other unreasonable demands by leveraging her popularity on social media to spread these malicious and baseless lies about [the producers] to her 11 million Instagram followers. This was a vindictive attempt to destroy reputations with what she knew were demonstrably false statements."

Following the suit, Wilson took a picture for Instagram on her movie set and repeated that she had been telling the truth, dismissing the defamation as fraudulent. Further reinforcing her stand were additional pictures posted by Wilson of various Australian cast members and crew. She stated that she could produce about 200 witnesses to attest to her claims.

According to a source from the aforementioned outlet, there is no doubt whatsoever that The Deb's entire cast and crew support Rebel Wilson and have sent out supportive messages. This was evident from various comments made by people who worked on this film in response to one of Wilson’s posts on Instagram. In addition, many members of the crew reportedly said at the film’s wrap party that it was the best project they ever participated in, further supporting Rebel’s allegations.

