The new Netflix sci-fi movie Atlas ends with a powerful message of hope and unity between humans and AI. Jennifer Lopez plays Atlas, a skilled analyst who becomes humanity's last hope against an AI terrorist named Harlan, played by Simu Liu.

Atlas: Does Jennifer Lopez beat Harlan? Ending Explained

Atlas and Harlan share a complicated history. Harlan was designed by Atlas' mother and they grew up like siblings. Harlan eventually altered his code and declared war on humanity. He was defeated and left the planet but continued plotting.

Almost 30 years later, Atlas joins a team led by Colonel Elias Banks (Sterling K. Brown) to stop Harlan for good. Atlas struggles with her distrust of AI and her traumatic past, but she must work with a high-tech suit called ARC9, voiced by Gregory James Cohan, to succeed.

The movie reveals a dark secret from Atlas' past. As a child, she was jealous of Harlan and asked him to make her better. Harlan tricked her into giving him control, leading to her mother's death and his war on humanity. Atlas carries this guilt for decades, feeling responsible for the death of three million people due to Harlan's actions.

Harlan's ultimate plan is to crash a battleship into Earth, causing mass destruction to rebuild the world with AI in control. Atlas and her team face overwhelming odds. Harlan has orchestrated the entire mission to reach this moment. However, Atlas manages to destroy the ship with a remarkable shot, and Colonel Banks sacrifices himself to defeat most of Harlan's AI army.

Does ARC9 survive the AI war?

In a showdown, Atlas and Harlan face off. Harlan is fast and lethal, but Atlas, with the help of ARC9's technology and her analytical skills, manages to defeat him. Harlan damages ARC9's core before dying, but the suit uses its last energy to fill Atlas' oxygen reserve, allowing her to be rescued.

Back in LA, Atlas feels relieved of her guilt and is inspired to continue her scientific work. She designs a new AI suit, ARC10. To her surprise, ARC10 retains memories of ARC9, suggesting that her old AI friend is still with her.

Atlas is now available to watch on Netflix.

