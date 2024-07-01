Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Rollercoaster Relationship: A Timeline Of Recent Ups And Downs EXPLORED

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance is known to all. They previously dated but ended their romantic life in 2004. However, after rekindling their relationship and after Ben’s divorce from Jennifer Garner, the two of them again started going out in 2021. After a year they announced their rekindled romance in public and in the same year 2022, they got married in a private ceremony but lavishly.

Their mushy posts were all over the internet which left their fans in a frenzy. But soon reports started to speculate that all is not well in Bennifer’s (Ben+Jennifer) home. Since early 2024, JLo and Ben hadn’t been seen together. A close source to the couple revealed to PEOPLE in May 2024 that their marriage is not at its best as they have been living separately. The insider further claimed that JLo is more outgoing while Ben likes to be private and this was getting difficult in their lives. Read ahead to know a timeline of their ups and downs.

February 2024: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s different opinions about one another

In accompaniment to her album, This Is Me… Now, in February, Jennifer Lopez was very busy with her visual album as well, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. During that time, the songstress credited Ben Affleck for being very supportive of her. In the promotions, she explained how he believed in her and told her to do everything she could and to own everything she did.

Later, in the accompanying documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Ben Affleck explained how he never wanted his relationship to be public. The Batman actor said, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media’. Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ ” The actor said that ‘compromise’ is the backbone of their relationship. Jen further shared that Affleck has never been very comfortable with everything JLo does and with being her muse. Then Jennifer Lopez explained, “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can.”

March 2024: Bennifer’s disappearance and reappearance

In early March 2024, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a basketball game with Ben’s son Samuel. It was a match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in L.A. However, two weeks after the match, Bennifer stepped out to enjoy a day out. And March 30, 2024, was the last time they were seen together. Soon, their lack of sightings started the gossip mill to churn out stories of their troubled marriage. And JLo’s solo appearance in N.Y.C for her Netflix movie Atlas added fuel to the rumors.

May 2024: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on-and-off appearances

However, the same day when the news of their disappearance from the public eye surfaced, they were spotted together at an event cheering for their kids in L.A. Though they were seen together, they were not staying together in the same building as revealed by an insider. As per the close source, Ben was living in one of their other properties.

A few after their spotting, they were papped again in L.A. They were seen smiling in his car as Ben came to pick her up from the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif. The same day, they were even seen taking a walk side by side.

When the tension of their marriage started to buzz on the internet, one of their close sources revealed to PEOPLE, "They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach.” Soon, the rumors spread like wildfire that Ben’s introspectiveness and Jennifer’s outgoing nature are clashing in their relationship.

On May 20, 2024, Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of Atlas alone. She talked about her character and shared the similarities and dissimilarities among them. After the premiere, she attended Jimmy Kimmel Live! There she mentioned Ben’s name while talking about her engagement ring. On May 21, 2024, Ben was seen wearing his wedding ring as he was out with his friends.

On May 22, 2024, during an interview in Mexico, Jennifer Lopez was asked about her divorce rumors with Ben Affleck. The Selena actress dodged it with dignity and told the unnamed reporter, “You know better than that.”

However, by the end of May, JLo and Ben were seen together holding hands at his elder daughter’s graduation ceremony. They attended the event along with Ben’s two younger children Seraphina and Samuel along with Jennifer’s twins Emma and Max.

June 2024 timeline of JLo and Ben’s relationship

Jennifer Lopez attended Ben’s son Samuel’s basketball game on June 2, 2024. They were spotted kissing each other on the cheek as they met outside. An insider told PEOPLE, "It's a good sign they were at the game together."

Soon TMZ reported that amid their strained marriage, the couple is selling their lavish house in Beverly Hills which they bought in 2023. Still in the middle of June, reports were surfacing about how JLo and Ben are still on good terms as the songstress was spotted wearing both her wedding and engagement rings.

Daily Mail published photos of Ben without his wedding ring on June 23, 2024, and this outburst the rumors about their divorce. On June 28, 2024, it was reported that Ben moved out of the house which he shared with Jen. This happened less than a month after the listing of their Beverly Hills property. He lives at the Brentwood rental now. It’s been two months. One of the insiders said, "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Is this the end of Bennifer’s era? Let us know your thoughts.

