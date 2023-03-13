Oscars 2023: Full Winners List of the 95th Academy Awards (Updating Live)
The 95th Academy Awards are underway today March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out the complete winners list of 2023 Oscars inside.
The 95th Academy Awards are finally here. The biggest night in Hollywood, and the prestigious international award ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, in Los Angeles today, March 12, 2023. Which films and actors bagged an Oscar this year? Find out in the updated list below.
Here is the full list of Oscar nominees and winners, updating live:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ruth E. Carter
Babylon — Mary Zophres
Elvis — Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — Jenny Beavan
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale — Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
All Quiet on the Western Front — Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman— Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis— Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front — James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”— Darius Khondji
Elvis — Mandy Walker
Empire of Light — Roger Deakins
Tár — Florian Hoffmeister
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye — Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu — Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille — Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride — Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase — Cyrus Neshvad
Best Documentary Feature Film
Navalny — Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
All That Breathes — Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love — Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters — Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (“he Banshees of Inisherin)
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On — Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast — Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red — Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front — Malte Grunert, producer
Avatar: The Way of Water — James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers
The Banshees of Inisherin — Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers
Elvis — Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers
The Fabelmans — Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, producers
Tár — Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers
Top Gun: Maverick — Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers
Triangle of Sadness — Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers
Women Talking — Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers
Best Director
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Lead Actor
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Lead Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Rian Johnson
Living — Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick — screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking — Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
Tár — Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers — Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout — Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year? — Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect — Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate — Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin — Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis — Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Paul Rogers
Tár — Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick — Eddie Hamilton
Best Original Song
Applause from Tell It Like a Woman — music and lyric by Diane Warren
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick — music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naatu from RRR — music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyric by Chandrabose
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once — music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front — production design by Christian M. Goldbeck, set decoration by Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water — production design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, set decoration by Vanessa Cole
Babylon — production design by Florencia Martin, set decoration by Anthony Carlino
Elvis — production design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy, set decoration by Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans — production design by Rick Carter, set decoration by Karen O’Hara
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front — Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman — Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick — Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor — Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants — João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks — Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It — Lachlan Pendragon
Best Original Score
“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Volker Bertelmann
“Babylon” — Justin Hurwitz
“The Banshees of Inisherin” — Carter Burwell
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — Son Lux
“The Fabelmans” — John Williams
Best Sound
“All Quiet on the Western Front” — Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
“Avatar: The Way of Water” — Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
“The Batman” — Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
“Elvis” — David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
“Top Gun: Maverick” — Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
