Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s fans express concern over his drastic weight loss

Black Panther fans are expressing concern over Chadwick Boseman’s drastic weight loss after he recently posted a video on Instagram. Check out what the fans are saying.

Chadwick Boseman shared a post on Instagram about helping hospitals that serve African-American communities during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Black Panther fans are concerned about the actor’s dramatic weight loss. The Marvel fans, who fell in love with the actor as the muscular Black Panther, could not wrap their head around how weak Chadwick looked. Even though the post was about a very important cause, all his fans could talk about, in the comment section, was how thin he looked in the video.

“Operation 42 I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating Jackie Robinson Day with the launch of Thomas Tull’s Operation 42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference,” he wrote in the caption. Reacting to the King of Wakanda’s shocking weight loss, a fan wrote, “Are you ok? You are so thin.” “Dude, I'm all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health 'cause even I am starting to be kinda worried,” another fan wrote. While some pointed out that they could not recognise the actor, others wanted to know if he is losing weight for a film. “I hardly recognised you! I hope this weight loss is for a movie,” another fan commented. Meanwhile, the MCU fans are waiting to see T'Challa aka Black Panther back in action in the film's sequel that is scheduled to release in 2022. ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo REVEALS he has an idea for Hulk standalone film: He’s like Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of Avengers

