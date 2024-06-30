Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Releases Her Debut Single For Charity; See Here

Nicola Coughlan is stepping into the music scene with a bang! On Friday, June 28, the Derry Girls and Bridgerton star, 37, released her debut single, "Shoes...More Shoes." Inspired by a hilarious TikTok moment from a recent HitsRadio UK interview, the track is a fun collaboration with songwriter and producer Ellis Miah.

The pop girl era is upon Nicola Coughlan

The Big Mood star (37) released her debut single on Friday, June 28. It was inspired by a viral TikTok moment from a recent interview she gave on HitsRadio UK. The track Shoes...More Shoes, was created by Coughlan in collaboration with songwriter and producer Ellis Miah, who has also worked with Miley Cyrus and RuPaul.

As a result of the single, which was released through 3AM Entertainment, a new record label founded by global music star Jay Sean to increase South Asian representation in the music industry, two LGBTQ+ charities will benefit: Not A Phase, which advocates for trans people's rights in the U.K., and Trevor Project, which helps queer and trans youth with suicide prevention.

"SHOES...MORE SHOES Like Lennon & McCartney, Dylan and the other great lyricists, I also wrote my first song by improvising some voice notes in 30 minutes before going to Mighty Hoopla," the Derry Girls actress wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the song playing on Spotify on Friday.

Coughlan continued, "Thank you to all the Queer Icons and Real Housewives who served as inspiration. I live for you. Most importantly this song (now streaming everywhere you listen to music) is raising funds for two incredible charities @notaphaseorg & @trevorproject Happy Pride."

Nicola Coughlan sings over pulsating synth

The singer teased the single earlier this week, writing, "SHOES...MORE SHOES In my making music almost exclusively for gay men era Full Track Coming Soon - Presave link in stories Raising funds for @notaphaseorg & @trevorproject."

She replied, "You know when the Real Housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men?" in the interview that inspired the song. It’s my dream job.”

Adding more to her remarks, she commented, "They don't even sing. They just list things. Shoes and private yachts. Caviar and more shoes." It was Coughlan's response that went viral on TikTok and was even remixed by Miah. Currently, it has over 836,000 likes on social media.

The Bridgerton actress is currently playing Penelope Featherington in Season 3 where her romance with longtime friend Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, is heating up.

