Deadpool & Wolverine Already Sets New Records As R-Rated Movie With Presale Tickets

Even before its release, Deadpool & Wolverine has already begun to break records. Marking Disney Marvel Studios’ first R-rated release, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has set a new record with its first-day presale tickets on Monday (May 20).

It is off to a supersized start and has broken records for first-day advance ticket sales for the biggest movie circuits in the nation, according to AMC Theaters chief Adam Aron's post on Wednesday (May 22). Here’s everything we need to know about Deadpool & Wolverine and its presale tickets.

Deadpool & Wolverine set new records as Marvel’s first R-rated movie

Set to release on July 26 in North America, the tickets for the much-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine went on sale earlier this week. The upcoming movie has earned the highest presale collection as an R-rated movie as well as in AMC Theaters’ history. “Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever,” wrote Aron on X (formerly Twitter).

Claiming strong first-day sales for Deadpool & Wolverine, Fandango, an online ticketing platform that serves the majority of movie circuits, also announced they were the best of 2024 thus far, a franchise best, and the best for an R-rated film. Though no specific amount was declared by Fandango or AMC, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the presale collection amounts to an estimated $8 million to $9 million if one extrapolates the 200,000 stat that Aron referred to. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

This beats the presales of blockbuster hits like Warner Bros.’s DC film The Batman with $6.5 million and Disney Marvel Studio’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with $6 million, both of which earned $134 million and $118.4 million, respectively, on their first weekends. From the presale data, Deadpool & Wolverine is anticipated to cross $100 million at the box office which no movie has been able to earn until now in 2024.

ALSO READ: Will Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Post-Credit Scene? Ryan Reynold's Quirky Reply Leaves Fans Confused

About Deadpool & Wolverine and previous Deadpool movie earnings

The upcoming third installment in the Deadpool franchise is co-written and directed by Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine follows Wade Wilson (Deadpool) who is summoned from his peaceful family life to participate in a mission assigned by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which teams him up with Wolverine. The assignment they have been given has the potential to completely change the way Multiverse works and revolutionize the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, Deadpool and Wolverine are anticipated to revisit some of the most memorable events in the MCU.

Besides Reynolds as Merc With a Mouth aka Deadpool and Jackman as Marvel’s clawed superhero, Wolverine aka Logan, it also stars Dafne Keen who plays Laura Kinney aka X-23, a young girl rescued by Wolverine.

Previously, both the Deadpool movies have grossed $1.56 billion at the box office worldwide. The 2006 film opened to $132.4 million stateside, while the 2018 movie opened to $125.5 million.

ALSO READ: 'Never Had This In My Life': Ryan Reynolds Reveals How It Was Like Filming First Scene With Hugh Jackman For Deadpool & Wolverine