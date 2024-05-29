Ryan Reynolds has finally seen Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer The Fall Guy, and did he love it? Well, yes, taking to social media, the Deadpool star was all praise for the new film. He shared the poster for the film along with his verdict and expressed how the film applauded the stuntman community. Reynolds accompanied the story with the movie song I Was Made For Lovin’ You by Dominic Lewis and YUNGBLUD. Take a look!

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling's latest film, The Fall Guy, has received significant praise since its release earlier this month. Despite a disappointing box office success, the film was well-received by fans. Ryan Reynolds, another Canadian A-lister, appears to have taken an interest in David Leitch's project and praised the film for everything nice.

Ryan Reynolds shared his verdict on The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds are two of Canada's most well-known and successful actors. Both have numerous hits and a large fan base. The Deadpool star has now joined in the fun and shared his verdict on The Fall Guy on his Instagram story.

The 47-year-old stated that the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt blockbuster did not disappoint. He then added that he liked the film's charming tribute to the stunt community on the big screen. Advertisement

Reynolds wrote, "I finally saw The Fall Guy on the big screen, and it did not disappoint. A beautiful love letter to the stunt community, but also a damn joyful star to finish.” Although The Fall Guy failed to draw an audience to the theater, it did receive a great review from fans all around.

What is Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy about?

Ryan Gosling, an Oscar-nominated actor, worked with Leitch on The Fall Guy, an explosive action-romantic comedy. It is based on the 1980s television drama of the same name, which starred Lee Major. The film tells the story of a Hollywood stuntman who gets embroiled in a real-world, perilous task. The premise allows for a lot of fun in the tale as well as some really spectacular action, and given the creatives involved, we expect the film to deliver on both.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, follows Colt Seavers, an unemployed stuntman. His ex-girlfriend invites him to perform stunts in her big-budget Hollywood directorial debut. The stuntman does stunts for a hot up-and-coming action star who is an absolute jerk. When the actor goes missing, Colt must follow him down and save him from Hollywood's dark underbelly, in the hopes of reuniting with his former love, preserving the film, and demonstrating that he is the best stuntman around.

Meanwhile, The Fall Guy was released on May 3, 2024, in theaters.

