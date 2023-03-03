Did Amber Heard date Bianca Butii after Johnny Depp? Here’s everything you need to know

Amber Heard’s personal life has never been off the hook ever since the trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Her previous relationship started making headlines as people considered what will be the actress’s next move after she was declined several offers, she previously had before her trial with Depp took place.

Amber, who married Johnny Depp with the promise of staying together for a lifetime, ended the marriage after three years. The couple got married in 2015, which came to an end in 2017.

After her failed marriage, Amber Heard was seen being in an on-and-off relationship with her other champions, such as the famous and richest man, Elon Musk, and Argentine famous filmmaker in 2019.

Amber Heard's relationship with Bianca Butti was adored by many as the couple seemed to be growing a strong relationship.

Amber, who came out as bisexual in 2010, seemed to be in awe with her girlfriend Bianca Butti.

Who was Amber’s love, Bianca Butt?

Bianca Butti is an American actress and professional cinematographer. She has worked as a writer, set decorator, producer, and director in multiple film businesses.

Amber and Butti dated from January 2020 until January 2021, according to the Mirror. The couple seemed happy in love.

A source from Weekly mentioned that

"Amber is well and happier than ever," in February 2020.

"Bianca has been really supportive of her, and Amber feels like she can trust her and feel at ease with her, especially because they were friends initially."

Couple went separate ways

After nearly two years together, the two announced their separation when Amber Heard was filming Aquaman 2 in the UK.

"Being apart for months at a time and coping with a new baby leaves very little time for romance," a source told the Mirror.

Amber and Bianca had a baby?

Amber welcomed a baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard, through a surrogate on July 1, 2021, and the 36-year-old confirmed the joyous news in a series of tweets.

As far as clearing the air that has been spread: Amber and Bianca have no children together since Amber decided she wanted to have a kid before they started dating.

With her failed relationships, the actress's loss of fame and reputation, which she had set as a benchmark in the industry, came to an end ever since the trial of Johnny Depp came out.