Did Cardi B Diss Rapper BIA In Wanna Be Remix With Megan Thee Stallion And GloRilla? Find Out More About Dig

After a few weeks of relative calm in the Hip Hop world, two rappers are back at each other’s throats. It's raining beefs. On Friday, May 31, rapper BIA responded to what seemed like a shot from Cardi B on the remix of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's Wanna Be.

Did Cardi B diss BIA?

Cardi’s verse is laced with her signature humor, displaying memorable phraseology such as “Matthew McConaughey white toes.”

The Grammy winner also presents herself as a teacher suggesting that someone has called her 'sub'. These lines have made many people speculate that Cardi could be dissing fellow rap star BIA.

Speculation follows several ongoing online discussions about a feud between Cardi B and BIA. Although she has publicly denied having any problems with Cardi, rumors persist. Last year in March, BIA spoke directly to rumor mongers saying “I didn’t switch up on anybody because I don’t know Cardi in real life. I’ve never met Cardi; we’ve never had a conversation. Like, I don’t have no issues with her. It’s all love but I don’t know her. Y’all do too much on this app.”

In the latest song, Cardi spits, "Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me/ She did what? Had no idea/ Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA/ Hope she talk like that when I see her/ B**ch please, don't nobody wanna be you" and "Girl, these b**ches be p**sy/ Delete every tweet lookin' a** h**." Listen here:

This supposed beef began with previous exchanges like Cardi's "Enough (Miami)" and BIA's FALLBACK, both sampling Missy Elliott's 1999 song She's a B**ch. In April, social media users accused BIA of dissing Cardi on B**ch Duh (Remix), by rapping things like “I can never turn my phone on just to cry/ On a Live, I hate a sneaky n**ga, pick a side/ If you wanna get up with me, tell that b**ch that we’re outside.” The fued escalated since then pushing both the rappers to come at each other through their pengame.

BIA immediately took to twitter to slam Cardi B insinuating that she could cook Cardi B any moment she hits the booth.

BITCHS IS WACK. BITCHS IS TRASH.

I SHOULD HANG BITCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASSSSSSSS 😂😂😂 — BIA (@BIABIA) May 31, 2024

Bitch you don’t want me in the booth I’m REALLY like that ✍🏽✍🏽✍🏽✍🏽✍🏽✍🏽✍🏽 — BIA (@BIABIA) May 31, 2024

BIA's tweets have raked up almost a million views with fans pouring in support. Some comments point out how underrated her music is and they hope she gets deserved streams. The original of Wanna Be was released in April and it is one of GloRilla’s popular singles on EP Ehhthang Ehhthang. The remix that features Cardi B, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion takes this further.

