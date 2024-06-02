'I'ma Sue You': Cardi B And BIA Beef Escalates As Wanna Be Hitmaker Blasts Rapper During Instagram Live

Cardi B and BIA's beef reaches new dimensions as the rappers keep taking shots at each other on Instagram.

By Ipshita Chakraborty
Published on Jun 02, 2024  |  04:51 PM IST |  3.6K
Cardi B via Getty Images
Cardi B via Getty Images

BIA has responded to Cardi B's alleged diss ever since then escalating the tension between the two rappers. Thus, Cardi is threatening legal action after she did her remix of GloRilla’s Wanna Be which is said to be directed at BIA and contained some lyrics.

Cardi B threatens to sue BIA on Instagram Live

In a very explosive Instagram Live, Cardi went off on her. She accused her that was making claims that she was “copying” her. She also talked about the alleged sex tape possession as well as her husband's rumored infidelity diss that BIA has spat previously. She also said, "When you lie about my p***y, I'ma sue you and you better come with receipts."

They have been feuding for quite some time now with previous exchanges like Cardi’s ‘Enough (Miami) and Bia’s FALLBACK which both sample Missy Elliott’s 1999 She's a Bch. In response, BIA played her official diss track to Cardi B after her Instagram live and she did not hold back.

BIA previews Cardi B's diss track mentioning her children and husband

In response to Cardi's ferocious Live, just within a few hours BIA hit the booth and got cooking. She played a snippet of her official diss track to Cardi B on Instagram Live. Some of the lyrics of BIA's diss track include:

“C-A-R-D cry on IG / Catch another tude cause she couldn’t catch the beat / Am i battling you or pardi”

"Put it on your hubby since you lying on your vows. B*tch you ain’t for the culture you just tryna ride the wave. Put that on yo kids you love yourself. C-A-R-D-I cry on IG, catch another tude cause she couldn’t catch the beat. Am i battling you or Pardi? You been scrapping songs since 2019”

Her lyrics slander Cardi alongside her family which includes her kids, namely Kulture, and husband Offset, as fans await a lyrical counterattack from the Bodak Yellow hitmaker.

