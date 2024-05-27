What Was Johnny Wactor's Net Worth? Know General Hospital Actor's Wealth As He Gets Shot And Killed In LA Theft

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The former General Hospital actor, Johnny Wactor, passes away, as he was allegedly shot and killed during a suspected theft on May 25. As per reports, the actor was killed during a suspected catalytic converter attempted theft in Los Angeles.

As the news broke, many fans of the series were shocked to know the cause of his death. Apart from his previous works, there was limited information available about the actor. Here’s an insight into the net worth of the actor.

What was Johnny Wactor’s net worth?

The versatile actor, who has contributed to many projects including The General Hospital, Army Wives, The OA, Westworld, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Hollywood Girl, and Station 19, had a net worth of approximately USD $9 million, as per Marca.

The actor’s work has been critically acclaimed. The work Wactor did on screen highlighted his dedication and hard work, which garnered him a fan base.

After the death of the General Hospital actor, his agent, David Shaul, spoke to People about it. He addressed the actor as a "spectacular human being."

Shaul added, “Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity, and a never-give-up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be.”

More on the tragic incident that allegedly took away Johnny Wactor’s life

After the alleged incident took place, the officers arrived around 3:35 a.m. at the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street, where the incident took place, as per the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officers found an individual who had sustained a gunshot wound. According to the officers, the actor was confronted by three men who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle. The actor was allegedly shot after confronting the people involved in the theft.

After Wactor was shot, he was taken to a local hospital, where he took his last breath.

As far as the suspects go, according to the authorities, the perpetrators fled the area of the incident in a vehicle and they have not been found yet. As of now, the investigation is still going on.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

