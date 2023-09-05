‘Get your girl before I get mad’: When Justin Bieber broke off his friendship with Kanye West after rapper attacked Hailey Bieber

Justin Biber keeps his friends close and respects them a lot. But one person he respects immensely is his wife, Hailey Bieber, and if one of his friends says something unpleasant or disrespectful about her, he won’t be afraid to call off his friendship. Similarly, last year, the Sorry singer broke off his friendship with Kanye West after the flashing lights rapper commented on his wife getting a procedure done.

Justin Bieber broke off his friendship with Kanye West

Kanye West, the rapper who has recently been involved in a number of controversies, had found himself in yet another one in 2022. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband said Hailey Bieber had a nose operation after she supported Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who recently made news for criticizing Kanye West's controversial White Lives Matter shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. According to TMZ, this has not gone down well with singer Justin Bieber, who has reportedly ended his connection with Kanye over his comments about his wife Hailey.

West took to social media to criticize Hailey Bieber after she backed Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye had previously assaulted. The Rhode founder was dubbed "nose job Hailey Baldloose," and the Sorry singer was instructed, "Get your girl before I get mad. You're supposed to be my friend, right?" he said after sharing an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake going on a date.

According to TMZ, sources close to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have stated that they were hurt by West’s attacks, especially since they were there for him in 2021 when he was going through a divorce.

Hailey Bieber wrote on her now deleted Instagram Story, "My respect for you runs deep, my friend; to know you is to adore you, and to work with you is an honor. Ye, as he refers to himself, responded to the story by uploading a screenshot of a news report in which the Rhode founder was quoted as standing with the Vogue contributor. He wrote, “Wait, am I canceled again? Please let me know.”

West captioned the now deleted post, "They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble-level non-fashion industry plant," he said after Hadid criticized his White Lives Matter tees as well as his attack on Karefa-Johnson.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were recently spotted on a date

Hailey and Justin Bieber's fashion sense is on peak. The Bieber’s wore white under their large coats for a coordinated appearance at the tennis tournament, which they watched from the Emirates Suite.

The couple displayed plenty of PDA while watching the game, holding hands and leaning on each other. The Sorry singer wore his leather jacket with a fresh white undershirt, light-wash blue trousers, and white New Balance sneakers with blue and yellow embellishments for his date night look. He also accessorized with a black and white polka-dot cap that he wore backwards and a pair of wacky, pink Loewe sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber went for a more understated look than her musician husband, pairing her jacket with a simple white mini dress and styling her brown hair in a smooth middle part. She complemented the simple outfit with massive gold hoop earrings and a bubble letter "B" necklace she's worn numerous times recently, including on a ladies' night out with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

On the work front, Justin Bieber released a couple of singles last year. Speaking of his wife, Hailey Biebr, she has been busy launching new products and collaborating on projects for her skincare brand Rhode.

