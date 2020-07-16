Gigi Hadid flaunts her baby bump for the first time in a live video on Instagram

The stunner took to her Instagram account to do a live video chat with her fans and followers. This is the first time when the soon to be mom, Gigi Hadid flaunted her baby bump.

The supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik. The stunner took to her Instagram account to do a live video chat with her fans and followers. This is the first time when the soon to be mom, Gigi Hadid flaunted her baby bump. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are going gaga over her, and how the supermodel did not shy away from flaunting her baby bump. Some time back, the stunner had confirmed with the media that she and beau Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby.

The news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy pleasantly surprised the fans of the beautiful looking couple. A few days back, Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid shared a stunning family photo wherein Gigi Hadid is seen spending quality time with her sister Bella and brother Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa. The most interesting part of the photo was that how Gigi Hadid's father had made an effort to hide the diva's baby bump, by placing an emoji on her stomach area in the happy family picture. The fans of the supermodel are eagerly waiting for the baby's arrival.

Check out the photos of Gigi Hadid:

There was a lot of talk on Twitter, wherein social media users thought that Gigi Hadid was trying to hide her baby bump in every way possible. But, now with the latest Instagram video chat, the social media users will have no reason to complain. The stunner is in no way trying to hide her baby bump and is seen sharing thought about pregnancy.

ALSO READ Gigi Hadid shows her fun side in these interesting selfies; Take a look at the THROWBACK PHOTOS

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×