'Gotta Love Him': Cher Reacts To Her Boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards' Alleged Altercation With Travis Scott

Cher has finally shared her thoughts about her boyfriend, Alexander A.E. Edwards' alleged physical altercation with rapper Travis Scott. The legendary singer recently took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and revealed that she feels "proud" of Edwards, noting that he did not start the alleged fight with Scott.

Cher mentioned that her boyfriend dealt with the situation calmly and did not start the fight. She reacted to the situation weeks after it was reported that Edwards and Scott were involved in a physical altercation at Richie Akiva's annual afterparty following the 2024 amFAR gala in Cannes.

Cher recently came to her boyfriend, Alexander A.E Edwards's defense, weeks after he reportedly got into a physical altercation with rapper Travis Scott at the 2024 Cannes afterparty on May 23.

The singer took to X to share her thoughts on the incident and expressed pride in how her boyfriend dealt with his altercation with the rapper. She wrote, "I’m Proud of Alexander. He Didn’t Start The fight Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him."

In addition, Edwards recently confirmed that everything is okay between him and Travis Scott following their altercation in an afterparty at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking about the fight incident, he told TMZ, "It's all good—I don't got no hard feelings. It is what it is. It went how it went, that's it." He added, "I don't want to fight. I don't initiate that s**t. I'm not about that, but I'm going to protect myself and my people."

Cher on her relationship with Alexander A.E Edwards

The legendary singer has been reportedly dating Alexander A.E Edwards for quite some time. The two first sparked dating rumors after being photographed together during Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

Since then, they have made several public appearances and often gushed about each other in their interviews.

The 78-year-old singer previously appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and gushed about Edwards. She also addressed the criticism she received due to their 40-year age gap.

She said, "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Cher was previously married to the late American singer Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, with whom she shares sons Chaz and Elijah, respectively.