Just days after making headlines for his physical altercation with Tyga's associate Alexander "AE" Edwards at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty, Travis Scott took center stage at an exclusive event during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Despite the fresh controversy, the rapper appeared completely unfazed as he performed an electrifying set in the early hours of Monday morning at a star-studded bash held at Lilly's Club inside the Fairmont hotel.

Video footage obtained by Page Six shows that Scott's high-wattage performance drew a heavy-hitting crowd of A-listers, suggesting his celebrity pull remains firmly intact among Hollywood's elite after the Cannes clash.

Winnie Harlow Dances Front Row for Former Brother-in-Law

Among those seen fervently dancing along in the front row was Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow. Clad in a casual black top, the statuesque stunner "excitedly" sang and grooved above the club crowd as Scott, 33, delivered hit tracks like Fein.

"Her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, was spotted just a few feet behind her," an eyewitness revealed to Page Six.

However, Harlow, 29, departed before the rapper wrapped his set, as the source added, "Kyle walked her out but then he came back in to continue watching."

The sighting holds extra significance given Scott's previous romance with Harlow's former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children.

Their intertwined romantic histories add an intriguing layer to Harlow's enthusiastic presence at the event.

Odell Beckham Jr's Attendance Underscores Familiarity

Spotted "roaming the red-lit fête with a few friends" was another famous face with personal ties to the Kardashian-Jenner clan - NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

The football player has famously been linked to Kim Kardashian in the past, making his appearance at Scott's performance all the more eyebrow-raising.

Ironically, as Beckham Jr., 31, mingled amidst the party crowd, Kanye West's anthem N**gas in Paris could be heard blasting through the speakers, creating a surreal crossover between the interconnected romantic pasts of those in attendance.

More Celebs Make the Scene at Travis Scott's High-Profile Gig

Beyond Harlow and Beckham Jr., the Baccarat-sponsored party attracted plenty of additional star power.

Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban was spied posted up at a VIP table while Selling Sunset personalities Jason Oppenheim and Amanza Smith were also spotted at the star-studded event.

After Scott delivered a career-spanning set that included smash hits like Sicko Mode and Topia Twins, music maestro Will.i.am took over DJ duties, keeping the A-list crowd hyped with his own catalogue of bangers like I Gotta Feeling.

"Scott appeared to put on a great show and did not seem affected at all by the ferocious fistfight he got into the Friday before," a source revealed to Page Six, referring to the rapper's highly-publicized physical clash with Edwards just days prior.

What Really Went Down between Travis Scott and Tyga at Cannes

The brawl in question took place at Richie Akiva's The After Party in Cannes, where Scott allegedly became enraged after Akiva publicly shouted out Edwards and Tyga during the event.

When Cher's boyfriend Edwards attempted to calm the situation by telling Scott "Let him show love," the Goosebumps rapper brought producer pal Southside with him to the stage, quickly escalating tensions.

"Models were flying everywhere in the melee," a Page Six eyewitness recounted of the ensuing chaos. "Someone got hit with an ice bucket."

While insiders insisted the beef wasn't directly about their shared ex Kylie Jenner, the altercation seemed to stem from long-simmering hostilities between the two rappers.

More Star Power Expected at F1 GP Festivities

Beyond Scott's performance, the entire F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend is gearing up to be a Celebrity affair par excellence.

The 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix set a supremely high bar for celebrity attendance, with a constellation of A-listers from music, movies, and sports turning out for the inaugural Florida race.

With bold-faced names like Zayn Malik, Rihanna, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Kendall Jenner all spotted living it up at Miami's electrifying F1 festivities, expectations are sky-high for an equally star-powered spectacle when the circus shifts to Monaco's iconic street circuit.

According to reports, lovebirds Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are expected to make a glamorous couple's appearance in Monaco after her string of Portugal tour dates.

Last year's star-studded Grand Prix drew Hollywood heavy hitters like Tom Holland, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Orlando Bloom and Chris Rock, underscoring the illustrious event's perpetual ability to attract

