Guardians Of The Galaxy's Dave Bautista And Pom Klementieff's Reunion Film The Killer's Game Gets Release Date

Best known from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff will be seen reuniting on the big screen soon. Following the end of the franchise comprising five movies and one television special, the duo is set to star in the upcoming Hollywood adaptation of The Killer’s Game.

Bautista and Klementieff, who play the iconic duo Drax and Mantis, share a great chemistry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and their dynamic comes across as one of the funniest in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. However, it is unlikely that Bautista will return as the same character to the Marvel universe as he mentioned not being interested in portraying Drax the Destroyer anymore. “When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax,” Bautista told Gizmodo's io9 while Klementieff has been unsure of Mantis’s return, she told Esquire last year.

Read further to learn more about The Killer’s Game, Baustista and Klementieff’s characters, and its release date.

About the film The Killer’s Game and cast

The upcoming film is adapted by Rand Ravich and James Coyne from Jay R. Bonansinga's book The Killer's Game published in 1977. The story follows professional hitman Joe Flood (Bautista) as he chooses to take matters into his own hands after learning that he has a terminal illness. But before it's too late, he has to fight off an army of assassin colleagues sent by Marianna (Klementieff) and win back the love of his life as the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella).

Directed by J.J. Cooper, the ensemble cast of the upcoming action-comedy comprises Sir Ben Kingsley, Terry Crews, Sofia Boutella, and Scott Adkins.

When will The Killer’s Game release?

Produced by Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards, and Kia Jam, the film is set to hit theaters on the same days as the much-awaited horror flick Speak No Evil on September 13. The executive producers of the film include Jonathan Meisner, Dave Bautista, Chris Milburn, Thane Watkins, Peter E. Strauss, Scott Lambert, Dean Altit, and Adam Field while it is written by Rand Ravich and James Coyne.

