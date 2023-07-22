Mission Impossible 7 Day 10 Box Office: Tom Cruise film remains steady despite competition; Netts Rs 2.40 crores

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and others held well on second Friday in India as it collected Rs 2.40 crores nett on day 10. These numbers have come despite stiff competition from Oppenheimer and Barbie. It lost all its premium screens to Oppenheimer and lost a good chunk of its other screens due to both Barbie and Oppenheimer. M:I7 is the third most preferred movie choice in the country this week. The 10 day nett India collections stand at Rs 82.80 crores and in its full run, it should aim to cross Rs 100 crores nett the very least.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Is The Highest Grossing Mission Impossible Film and Tom Cruise Film In India

Mission Impossible 7 has become the highest grossing Mission: Impossible film and Tom Cruise film in India and it is heading towards further glory. The hold on second Friday despite competition from Oppenheimer and Barbie suggests that it has got appreciation on its side which will help it run for some more time, steadily. It will end up as the second highest grossing Hollywood film of the year, behind Fast X, assuming that Oppenheimer doesn't have as much mileage as Fast X and Mission Impossible 7 to run long. M:I7 has crossed 100 million dollars in India and 300 million dollars worldwide as we speak. The lifetime collections seem to be heading in the range of 500 million dollars as of now.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

- Rs. 12.25 crores Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

- Rs 8.75 crores Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

- Rs 9.25 crores Day 4 - Rs 16.25 crores

- Rs 16.25 crores Day 5 - Rs 17.50 crores

- Rs 17.50 crores Day 6 - Rs 4.75 crores

- Rs 4.75 crores Day 7 - Rs 4.25 crores

- Rs 4.25 crores Day 8 - Rs 3.90 crores

- Rs 3.90 crores Day 9 - Rs 3.50 crores

- Rs 3.50 crores Day 10 - Rs 2.40 crores

Total = Rs 82.80 crores nett in 10 days

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

