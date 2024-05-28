'I Was Exhausted': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Filming 'Intense' Scenes In Her Latest Sci-Fi Thriller Atlas

Jennifer Lopez recently spoke about her experience shooting some "intense" solo scenes in her latest sci-fi thriller, Atlas. Lopez reveals that she felt exhausted, suggesting it was high-intensity work every day. In the film, she plays the role of an analyst who is very suspicious of artificial intelligence, but she might need to learn to trust it to save humanity.

In addition, the 54-year-old actress also talked about her experience working with her co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, noting that she had fun sharing the screen with these "great" actors.

Jennifer Lopez reveals her experience filming 'intense' scenes in Atlas

In Brad Peyton's directorial Atlas, Jennifer Lopez plays the role of an analyst named Atlas Shepherd. While Lopez has never shied away from portraying challenging roles, she recently disclosed that she felt exhausted filming some intense solo scenes in the movie.

In a candid interview with Extra TV, JLo opened up about her experience shooting solo scenes, where her character was in a box with a green screen behind her, talking to nobody, noting, "It was intense."

The Maid in Manhattan movie actress said, "I thought it would be me by myself, be so fast, do the takes, don't have to worry about anybody else, you know, not remembering their lines."

She added, "Like, it's just me, do you know what I mean? So I'm there, and then it's like, okay, first day, 'You're falling through the planets!' It's, like, going crazy. 'Now your leg broke!'"

Lopez continued, "It was so high intensity every day, and without having another actor to give you half the energy, it's just all you, I was exhausted. I was exhausted. I would leave the 'Atlas' set limping."

Jennifer Lopez on working with Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown in Atlas

During her conversation with the outlet, Jennifer Lopez also talked about her experience working with her co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown in their movie.

She shared, "It was comfortable, easy, fun. I mean, when you get to work with really, really great actors, it’s always such a treat for me, you know, so I loved it. I had a really good time with these guys. They're awesome."

According to the official synopsis, Brad Peyton's sci-fi thriller Atlas tells the story of Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, who joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Atlas is now streaming on Netflix.