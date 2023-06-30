Is Naomi Campbell married? Exploring dating history as model welcomes second child at 53

Naomi Campbell, the iconic supermodel who dominated the fashion industry in the '80s and '90s, has captured hearts with her beauty and talent. Throughout her illustrious career, she has walked the runways for renowned designers, graced countless magazine covers, and earned accolades for her contribution to fashion. However, behind the glamorous facade, Campbell has also experienced a vibrant love life, with notable men entering and leaving her life. As she embraces motherhood for the second time at the age of 53, let's delve into her dating history and explore the significant relationships she has had, particularly with Flavio Briatore and Vladislav Doronin.

Flavio Briatore: A tale of love and mentorship

From 1998 to 2003, Campbell embarked on a romantic journey with Formula One racing head Flavio Briatore. Their relationship even led to an engagement, although it ultimately ended. Despite the split, Briatore held fond memories of their time together and spoke highly of Campbell. In an interview, he expressed admiration for her, saying, "You know, she is a very sweet and generous girl. People do not know what she is really like." Their connection extended beyond romance, as Campbell still considers him a mentor and has maintained a friendship with his current wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Vladislav Doronin: Love and legal battles

In 2008, Campbell's path intersected with Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin at the Cannes Film Festival, marking the beginning of a serious relationship. Their love affair was characterized by passion and stability, with friends noting that Campbell's life seemed more balanced and disciplined during their time together. They celebrated significant milestones, including an extravagant three-day birthday party for Doronin in India, attended by renowned figures like Diana Ross, Demi Moore, and Kate Moss. However, their relationship encountered turbulence in 2013 when rumors of Doronin's involvement with model Luo Zilin emerged. The couple eventually parted ways, but their connection lingered as legal disputes arose, with both parties suing each other over financial matters and personal property.

Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at 53

In a heartwarming announcement on Instagram, Naomi Campbell revealed the arrival of her second child. The 53-year-old supermodel shared a tender photo of herself cradling the newborn boy, expressing immense love and gratitude for his presence. Celebrating the miracle of motherhood, Campbell emphasized that it's never too late to embark on the journey of becoming a parent. While the details about the father of her children remain private, Campbell has previously spoken about the profound joy motherhood brings to her life and how she cherishes every moment with her little ones.

