Taylor Swift Performs 2006 Track Mary’s Song Live For First Time In 16 Years; DEETS Inside

There are a few timeless gems in the history of pop culture songs that remain evergreen for many. For the Swifties, one such gem is the 2006 hit track Mary's Song. During her performance in Amsterdam, Taylor Swift delivered a killer mashup of three songs. She started with So High School and Everything Has Changed during the secret songs segment, and ended the set with the classic 2006 track, which has taken on new meaning since she started dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

Fans went down a nostalgia lane and grooved to it since the singer performed the song for the first time since 2008. Moreover, the part where she hummed "I'll by 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my" had a special reference to the couple since Kelce's jersey number is 87 and Swift and Kelce were born in 1989 (and she also has an album named 1989).

Fan reactions to Swift's iconic performance

According to People, this was the first time Taylor performed the song live, which is from her self-titled debut album, since 2008. Several fans took to X and reacted to the performance earlier this summer.

One user wrote, "I mean my heart may explode. How beautiful," followed by another user gushing over the couple and writing, "She couldn’t stop looking at him."

Another user was very expressive and said, "This brought me so many chills! Thank you so much for this amazing video and sharing it with us too!!! What an amazing show, the crowd singing along gave me chills."

Furthermore, with Travis Kelce in the crowd, Swift switched up the lyrics to Karma to mention the guy on the Chiefs, which she sings whenever the NFL player is in the crowd.

More about Eras Tour's European shows

These famous Eras Tour shows, which have contributed to Swift's billionaire status, came halfway through the European leg of the tour. This marked the first time the performer visited the Netherlands on tour since the 1989 World Tour in 2015, after skipping over the country during the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Swift's three concerts in Amsterdam followed a weekend of tour dates in Dublin in late June.

The Fortnight singer will be next seen in a power-packed three-and-a-half-hour act in Zürich, Switzerland, where she played two back-to-back nights last week.

Later in the summer, she will close out the European leg with five dates in London, where she had already delivered a stunning performance in June. During her London shows, she also posted selfies with Prince William and his children and made several A-list stars groove to her music.

