Prince William To Appear In New Two-Part Documentary About His Recent Project? Here's What Report Says

Prince William will embark on one of the most important social causes, which is ending homelessness. The royal family member has decided to document this journey via filming it.

The documentary will surely be a testament to the values instilled in him by his late mother, Princess Diana, who dedicated a major part of her life to social services. Read ahead to more about Prince William's new project.

Details about Prince William’s new documentary

As reported by People, Prince William's new project will center around the Homewards program. The program will work towards ending homelessness and will be featured in his two-part ITV documentary. It will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024 fall.

According to the publication, it will be titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. It will talk about the first year of this five-year program.

The audience will track the prince as he travels the U.K. with Homewards, gathering the testimonies of people who have experienced homelessness firsthand and others who are still suffering it.

In addition, prominent advocates and project managers fighting against homelessness in six important places, Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, North Ireland, and Sheffield will be highlighted in the documentary.

More about the documentary

Leo Burley, who has won a BAFTA award, will be behind this venture. As per the above-mentioned publication, Burley stated that they have been following the Prince and The Royal Foundation during the first year old the Homewards initiative for the past year.

They have come across some heartfelt stories from people who are facing homelessness in the country.

The BAFTA winner added that them working with many people, who never anticipated experiencing life without a place to call home, the documentary provides a picture of homelessness across the UK today, from street homelessness in Newport to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield and youth homelessness in Aberdeen.

He continued, “Everyone we’ve filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis.”

As per the outlet, the Homewards, founded by the Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation in June 2023, aims to make the problem non-recurring, rare, and brief.

The initiative creates innovative ideas that can be implemented across the country by working with six places in the U.K. The campaign aims to reduce homelessness and promote long-lasting change.

