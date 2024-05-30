‘It Cost A Fortune’: Nicole Kidman Reveals Throwing Rock Through Window On Big Little Lies Sets After Tough Shoot Day

Nicole Kidman revealed that she threw a rock through the window on the sets of Big Little Lies. The actress, who plays Celeste Wright in the series, shared that she was having a difficult day at work, and out of frustration, she broke the window pane on the set. While in The Hollywood Reporter round table discussions, Kidman revealed that she worked for 14 hours straight that day and could not hold back her anger.

The Australian native was accompanied by Jennifer Aniston, Brei Larson, Naomi Watts, Jodie Foster, Ana Sawai, and Sofía Vergara at the THR conference.

What did Nicole Kidman say about throwing rock through the window on sets of Big Little Lies?

While in conversation with the leading ladies of the Hollywood industry, Kidman revealed, “I threw a rock because [the door] was locked, and I couldn't get in; I'd never done that in my life.”

She added, "I obviously [had a lot] pent up; I broke the whole thing; it cost a fortune. And then I went back the next day, and I said to Alexander [Skarsgard] and Jean-Marc [Vallée], 'I threw a rock through the window,' and they were like, 'Whoa...' I said, 'I was kind of p**sed off.'"

The actress claimed there was a way that the cast and crew worked. For six months, the cast and crew constantly worked for 12–14 hours. This frustrated the actress, as she wanted to get some time for herself.

Kidman shared, “But there's a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going - you show up, and you do it and do it and do it and do it, and a lot of times, it's six months of 12/14-hour days, and there really isn't the time to go, ‘I need to take care of myself.’”

Is there going to be season 3 of Big Little Lies?

During an interview with one of the media portals, Kidman confessed that she had been constantly in touch with Reese Witherspoon to discuss the possibilities of the new season of Big Little Lies. The HBO series was previously expected to be a miniseries, but with overwhelming response from the audience, the makers decided to revive the show for season 2.

The Expats star disclosed that her daughter, who watched the show, persuaded the actress to have another season of the HBO show. The Hollywood star revealed, “My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘Okay, there's just no question, there has to be a third.’”

The second season of Big Little Lies was released in 2019, and since then, fans have been waiting for the story to get a push for season 3. The actress shared that the series took its time to return as the characters of the show needed depth and layers to continue with the narrative. The details for the upcoming season of Big Little Lies will be dropped soon.

