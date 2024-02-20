Tom Cruise Reportedly Meets Girlfriend Elsina Khayrova's Children As Their Relationship Deepens

Things have gotten so serious between Tom Cruise and his Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova that the Hollywood heavyweight has reportedly already met her children, per Page Six.

Amid the couple’s budding romance here's everything that we know and feel you should too.

About Elsina Khayrova and her kids whom Tom Cruise has reportedly met

Khayrova, 36, is reportedly the daughter of a Putin-allied politician. She is a model and a Russian socialite based in the UK.

She has a son and a daughter from her previous marriage to a Russian oligarch and diamond dealer, Dimitry Tsvetkov. The couple were reportedly married for more than a decade before their divorce in 2021. Their split made international headlines as millions were in dispute including multiple real estate properties in London, a mansion in Surrey, England, several luxury cars including a Ferrari and a Bentley, jewelry, and art pieces.

Tsvetkov told the Daily Mail in December last year that their divorce cost him £150 million ($188 million). He also had a few cents to offer to his ex-wife’s new flame. “Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open,” he said.

“I am happy for her, I wish her all the best,” he added.

Tom Cruise has two daughters and a son from his previous marriages

The Top Gun: Maverick actor is a father of three. He first became a parent while being married to Nicole Kidman between 1990 and 2001. After struggling to conceive, the former couple adopted daughter Isabella and son Connor in 1992 and 1995, respectively.

In April 2006, Cruise welcomed a daughter with Katie Holmes, seven months before the couple tied the knot in Italy. The former couple divorced in 2012.

As of 2024, Tom Cruise’s children are 31, 29, and 17 years old respectively.

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova - Relationship Explored

The star met the millionaire socialite when a friend brought her to one of his exclusive elite Sunday tea parties at his Hyde Park penthouse in London, according to a Page Six source.

The couple's first public spotting came at a party at the beginning of December in Grosvenor Square, where “they spent most of their time dancing” together. The Daily Mail earlier this week confirmed their relationship citing a source who told the publication, “They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care to not be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy.”

“Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do," the source further added.

