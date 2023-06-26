Jon Hamm dating history: Who is Jennifer Westfeldt? 5 things to know about his ex-partner

As Jon Hamm got married to Anna Osceola on Saturday, the former's dating history has come into focus, with one prominent figure standing out: Jennifer Westfeldt. Learn more about the talented actress and her connection with the Mad Men star in this exploration of their relationship.

A multifaceted talent

Born on February 2, 1970, in Guilford, Connecticut, Jennifer Westfeldt is not just an actress but also a screenwriter, director, and producer. She has showcased her creative talents through various projects, including the acclaimed indie film Kissing Jessica Stein (2002), which she co-wrote, co-produced, and starred in. Her work earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best First Screenplay and garnered attention from audiences and critics alike.

Collaborations and productions

Jennifer Westfeldt's connection with Jon Hamm extended beyond their personal relationship. They joined forces professionally, appearing together in Gap-related campaign advertisements and forming their own production company, Points West Pictures, in April 2009. Their shared passion for filmmaking led to collaborative projects and a joint endeavor to bring their creative visions to life.

Relationship with Jon Hamm

From 1997 to 2015, Jennifer Westfeldt and Jon Hamm shared a significant romantic partnership. Their paths crossed on the set of Mad Men, where they first met. Although they never tied the knot, Hamm expressed the depth of their bond, emphasizing that their commitment went beyond the formalities of marriage. Their relationship lasted for over a decade.

Notable screen appearances

Aside from her work behind the scenes, Jennifer Westfeldt has showcased her acting skills on various television shows. She has made appearances on popular series such as Grey's Anatomy, 24, Queen America, and has guest-starred on shows like This Is Us and Girls. Through her performances, Westfeldt has displayed her versatility and ability to bring compelling characters to life.

Life after Jon Hamm

Following the end of her relationship with Jon Hamm in 2015, Jennifer Westfeldt continued to pursue her career in the entertainment industry. She divided her time between New York City and Los Angeles, delving into new projects and exploring opportunities that allowed her to showcase her talents and creative vision.

