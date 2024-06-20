Kris Jenner's Surrogacy Offer At 68 Sparks Conversation On The Kardashians Latest Episode, Check It Out

In the fast-paced world of reality TV, Kris Jenner, the momager of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan is onto something different. She often finds herself juggling many roles and recently, she found herself in a surprising discussion. Kris, 68, on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Let’s delve into what happened on the show and why Kris’ surrogacy offer has become a hot topic of conversation.

A heartfelt discussion on expanding family

Khloe Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq discussed Malika’s desire to expand her family. This happened during the June 13 episode of The Kardashians. Despite not having a partner, Malika expressed a strong desire to give her son Ace a sibling. This emotional discussion led the two friends to explore various options.

They thought of sperm donation and even asked Rob Kardashian to help. But unfortunately, these ideas didn’t pan out.

During their quest to find a suitable solution, Khloe and Milika turned to Kris Jenner for advice. As Ace’s godmother and a mother of six, Kris empathized with Malika’s desire for a larger family. Reflecting on her own journey. Kris shared, “I know what it must feel like to want a sibling for your baby because I always had that feeling deep down in my heart and my soul.” She even explained how her passion for family led her to have six children.

Advertisement

The surrogacy proposal

In a lighthearted moment, Malika Haqq playfully suggested Kris Jenner could be her surrogate. Malika said, “You can carry for me, you can be my surrogate.” However, Kris made it clear that surrogacy at her age was not something she would consider. She humorously said, “No, it’s okay. But If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds.”

But, later Kris gently declined Malika’s offer. Well, this conversation shows the challenges and realities of pregnancy later in life. The episode, filmed in October 2023, captured a candid moment. It reflects the evolving dynamics of family planning in the Kardashian-Jenner circle. And, the topic of age and parenting choices is not new to the family. They have often shared intimate details of their lives on the show.

ALSO READ: 'Your Confidence Is Inspiring': Kris Jenner Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Granddaughter North West As She Turns 11

Kris on the possibility of carrying a child for Kim

Advertisement

Back in 2017, during a conversation with Kim and Kourtney, Kris shared her thoughts on carrying a baby for Kim. Despite her age and possible medical challenges, Kris expressed a deep desire to help expand her family if she could ensure a safe birth.

After this episode aired, many applauded her selflessness and dedication to her family. But on social media, many also questioned the practicality and risks associated with carrying a baby at that age. The episode became the talk of the town during that time.

Kris’ challenges during her pregnancy journey

For Kim Kardashian, the path to expanding her family hasn’t been easy. She has openly discussed her struggles with pregnancy complications. Mostly, she had a hard time carrying her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, in her 40s. She dealt with gestational diabetes and even the emotional toll of a miscarriage.

Kris started her family young, having her first child, Kourtney at 23. She continued to expand her family with Kim, Khloe, and Rob. After her marriage to Rober Kardashian, Kris married Caitlyn Jenner, (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) and had Kylie and Kendall. Throughout these years, Kris has been a devoted mother, managing her children’s careers and lives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner Reveals Her Retirement Plans In Recent James Corden Show; Here's When She's Taking A Break