A star-studded guest list added to the grandeur of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in India tonight. Among the many global personalities in attendance were the beloved global socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The sisters, known for their trendsetting fashion sense, didn't disappoint with their fashion game.

They stole the show in unexpectedly captivating ethnic ensembles, turning heads and adding a touch of Hollywood glamor to the extravagant ceremony. Khloé Kardashian’s mesmerizing ethnic ensemble had us gasping for air.

Khloé Kardashian’s white and gold saree:

When it comes to the Kardashians, their fashion game is always the highlight of every moment. They serve the most unexpectedly amazing looks that have us gushing and gasping. Both Kim and Khloé successfully made a case for their fashion superiority tonight in show-stopping and head-turning ethnic looks, both designed by the ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Khloé Kardashian’s mesmerizing white and gold ethnic ensemble served resplendent and regal vibes. The Kardashians star made our hearts beat faster in a white and gold traditional saree, undoubtedly making her complexion pop. The look featured a fitted blouse, an off-the-shoulder style, and an alluring plunging neckline. The layered embroidery work was just perfect.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star paired this crop top with a mermaid-style bodycon skirt that simply slayed. The high-waisted piece also helped the diva flaunt her well-toned frame and oh-so-enviable curves. Even the mesmerizing sequinned and glittery golden-colored embroidery at the edge of the saree was just awesome. The nature-inspired embellishments were a work of art.

Khloé elegantly draped the pallu of the saree from the back to the side, allowing it to cascade freely from the front to the back. This perfectly enhanced her regal ensemble. The crisp pallu was just amazing. She completed her look with gold sandals, giving it a rather well-harmonized appeal.

Khloé Kardashian’s flawless accessories and glam choices:

For accessories, Kardashian chose pieces that added a major royal appeal to her look without overpowering her high-fashion saree. The list included a layered gold necklace that cascaded beautifully around her neck with matching kundan droplet earrings that elevated her alluring neckline. Complementing this was an elegant maang tikka, matching rings, and a classy potli bag that simply rocked.

In terms of makeup, Khloé opted for a radiant base to enhance her natural beauty. She added well-shaped eyebrows, smokey brown eyeshadow with a sparkly gold touch, false eyelashes, and kohl-rimmed eyes—these choices resulted in extremely well-defined eyes. She also added a pop of color with baked and blushed cheeks and statement nude lipstick. This was a major wow moment!

Khloé also left her luscious, long hair open, elegantly styled into beautifully formed loose waves. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle, with a middle parting, framed her beautiful face to pure perfection. We loved her awesome look.

