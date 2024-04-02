King Charles Gets Well Wishes From The Public For Kate Middleton's Speedy Recovery; See Here

The British Royal family is seeing a time full of turmoil right now. As King Charles’ Cancer announcement made rounds post his prostate surgery, the King was seen taking treatment in Northern Ireland, where Queen Camilla revealed everything was fine. The 75-year-old monarch was also seen at the Easter service. As Kate Middleton, Prince William and family miss the Easter service, the public sends wishes for the Princess of Wales. Did King Charles share lunch with his daughter in law Kate before her big announcement? Find all deets here.

Has everyone given King Charles’ the best wishes of Kate Middleton amidst Cancer diagnosis?

ALSO READ: King Charles Talks Importance Of Serving And Caring For Each Other In His Easter Message Amid Battling Cancer

People magazine believes that King Charles and Kate Middleton share a bond due to their love for culture and art. The two even shared lunch just before Kate decided to go public with her Cancer announcement. As Prince William and Kate Middleton miss out on the Easter service, fans give their wishes to King Charles and ask him to convey it to his daughter-in-law post Easter. King Charles made his public appearance for the first time post his diagnosis during Easter. The King and Queen were present, with all the precautions in the St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024 when a well wisher shared her support for Kate. The video of the woman is shared on X where she says, "Best wishes to the Princess of Wales," holding a Welsh flag dressed in colors. The King replied with a "Thank you very much.” This video is posted on X by various news outlets.

Advertisement

Did people wish King Charles a speedy recovery?

As King Charles made his Cancer announcement on February 5, 2024, a well wisher even told him, "Get well soon, Your Majesty," to which the King replied, "I'm doing my best!" The two share a bond like daughter and father, as per royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. While we wait to see more details on Kate Middleton’s recovery, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: What Is King Charles' First Statement After Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis? DEETs INSIDE