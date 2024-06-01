Kylie Jenner Reveals Jordyn Woods And She Has Maintained 'Healthy Distance' Between Them After Falling Out

The intense fallout between American socialite Kylie Jenner and her former friend Jordyn Woods became a pop-culture standout of the last decade. The duo, once together as inseparable best buddies, had to part ways when Woods admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson, once the boyfriend of Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian. But are the two still bitter from these events from 2019? Jenner suggests otherwise.

Kylie Jenner speaks about Jordyn Woods on The Kardashians

While speaking to Khloe Kardashian in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Hulu show that serves as a continuation to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner said that she and Woods are on good terms now. They ran into each other Paris Fashion Week show and were spotted mingling nearly 5 years after the controversial confession came in.

“It was fun,” recalled Jenner, who further mentioned that the two are keeping a “healthy distance” in their relationship, chatting not more than once a month. Since the narrative has boiled down from what it was once: tense and replete with gossip, Jenner thinks that this allows the duo to rekindle the bond in privacy. When the two went out together in Los Angeles in 2023, the news broke on the internet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“When we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for a day, maybe two days, whatever, and now it’s over. People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore,” Jenner said in the episode.

Khloe Kardashian on the fiasco

Khloe Kardashian, who initially blamed Woods for the fallout between her and Tristan Thompson, seems to have softened up as time went by. In 2021, she revealed that she does not hold any “grudge.” In this episode, the Kardashian sisters reassured Jenner that she does not want the latter to have regrets, especially with things that come to her. She further confided with Jenner that she does not mind her being friends with anyone.

Jenner was touched by this and later gushed about “how pure Khloé’s heart” is, confessing that she is eager for the world to see it now. Kardashian has no bad blood towards Woods, but she would not appreciate how social media likes to fuel this drama, even when the dust has settled. Jenner, on the other hand, revealed to actress Jennifer Lawrence in an interview that she and Woods never really cut ties completely.

After a series of rough patches between Thompson and Kardashian which led to a split up in 2021, the latter recently divulged that she is not dating anyone new at the moment.

The pair shares two children: True and Tatum.

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian Admits Feeling ‘Exhausted’ Caring For Her Kids; Reveals She Does Not Have Full-Time Nanny For Children