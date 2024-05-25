'The Gimp Of The Garden': Lady Gaga Shares Glimpse Of What She Would've Worn To Met Gala

We won't be forgetting Lady Gaga's absence from this year's Met Gala anytime soon, especially considering the iconic look she could have brought to the event.

The 38-year-old singer and actor took to Instagram on Friday, May 24, to share pictures of the outfit she would've worn at the 2024 Met Gala had she attended. Gaga has been noticeably absent from the celebrated fashion fest since 2019. This year, she reportedly couldn't attend the event due to her filming schedule for Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she is set to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

A sneak peek at Lady Gaga’s could-have-been 2024 Met Gala outfit

The jet-black look with a deep red flower covering her lips featured a dramatic arched piece that went from Gaga's one arm to another, curving around her head almost like a hood. "This is what I would have worn to the Met Gala. The gimp of the garden," she captioned the pictures she shared on the aforementioned social media site, revealing the outfit was designed by AZIZ. This year's Met Gala theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with The Garden of Time as the dress code.

Gaga did not let the said creative outfit go to waste, though, as she found another opportunity to sport the look. The Bloody Mary singer opted to wear the dress for a Q&A session at the premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball on Thursday, May 23.

Earlier in the day, Gaga had everyone buzzing online when she walked the red carpet for her concert film premiere in a white Transformers dress. At least that's what the look is being labeled online.

Over a white dress, the Oscar winner strapped on a matching piece that looked like a loose car component. She said on Instagram, “On the red carpet, I told them it was a car part. They asked what part it was and I said I don't know, I'm not a mechanic.” The singer paired her white Transformers outfit with black hair and bleached eyebrows, red lips and peach eyeshadow.

About her concert film, Gaga wrote on social media earlier this month, “This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music. Revisiting this tour leaves me speechless about the way we had each other — you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget. Stadium after stadium. Sold out crowds. The deafening singalongs.”

“Chromatica was colorful revenge,” she added. “The chaos of it all became pure energy and life.”

Fresh Lady Gaga Music is on the way

“I have been working on my new music all the time, and I truly live and breathe it,” Lady Gaga told ET at the premiere of Chromatica. “I just can't wait to give it to the fans.”

Describing her upcoming project as “completely different,” Gaga said that people can expect the new music “soon.”

