House of Dragon Season 2: Major Deaths To Expect In This Season

The second season of House of the Dragon has started with already a violent start, with a character dying and many members leaving the series. King Viserys I Targaryen's death is the most notable, leading to the civil war conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons. Aegon and Rhaenyra vie for the Iron Throne, with King Viserys's death setting a precedent for a violent season.

In House of the Dragon season 1, Prince Aemond Targaryen and his dragon Vhagar killed Lucerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra's son. In season 2, Rhaenyra demanded vengeance for her fallen son, and Blood & Cheese assassins killed Aegon II and Helaena Targaryen, as their orders were to kill "a son for a son."

The Blood & Cheese assassinations differ from the book Fire & Blood, which is the basis for the TV series. However, the first major death was Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen. Based on Fire & Blood, the rest of season 2's significant deaths can be predicted. It's unclear where season 2 will end on the book's timeline, but assumptions can be made given the eight-episode count and show pace.

Here are some of the expected deaths from this season.

1. Jason Lannister

The Battle of Rook's Rest is not the final battle of House of the Dragon season 2, suggesting a smaller conflict. Lannister armies mobilizing in trailers suggests the season could end with the Battle at the Red Fork. The Battle of the Gullet may be pushed to season 3, as it requires heavy CGI for dragon action and hasn't been in marketing.

Lord Jason Lannister of Casterly Rock, seen in House of the Dragon season 1, was a significant casualty in the Battle at the Red Fork. He's a notably arrogant man and wasn't too likable, but losing him sends House Lannister into disarray for the Greens, as his death causes House Greyjoy to launch a raid on Lannisport from the Iron Islands.

2. The Cargyll Twins

The Cargyll twins, Erryk and Arryk, were introduced in season 1 as members of King Viserys Targaryen's Kingsguard. After the Blacks and Greens split, they find themselves on opposing sides in the conflict. Erryk travels to Dragonstone to swear fealty to Rhaenyra, while Arryk stays with King Aegon II. However, in George R.R. Martin's world, they must collide.

The Game of Thrones universe has pitted siblings against each other many times, with the most notable physical confrontation being between Sandor and Gregor Clegane, The Hound and The Mountain. Cleganebowl was the common term for the theory that the two brothers would face off, leading to the Cargyll twins battle to be referred to as Cargyllbowl for House of the Dragon.

The deaths of the Cargyll twins are far more tragic, though, as the two actually had genuine affection for each other before the war, whereas there was nothing but hatred between the Cleganes.

3. Meleys

Meleys, a red dragon in House of the Dragon, battles two full-grown dragons, including Vhagar, but is defeated in the Battle of Rook's Rest in Fire & Blood. Meleys is the second dragon to perish in the Dance, following Arrax's death by Lucerys Velaryon. This marks the beginning of a long line of dragon deaths in battles throughout the war.

Meleys, previously bonded to Princess Alyssa Targaryen, was re-bonded with Rhaenys after her death. They have been bonded since 87 AC, making them the longest rider and dragon pair in the series. This bond is shown in House of the Dragon, making it bittersweet that they go down together. The show's dragonriders have been alive for far longer than most dragonriders.

3. Blood

In the TV adaptation of House of the Dragon, Blood & Cheese sneak into the Red Keep to kill Aemond Targaryen, but ultimately kill Jaehaerys, Aegon II's heir. This angers the Greens, who are already agitated and impatient. Their fates are not revealed at the end of the season 2 premiere, but there is some information in the books regarding their fate.

In Fire & Blood, Blood is a butcher who was previously a member of the King's Landing City Watch but was removed for murdering a prostitute. In the show, he is adapted to suit Daemon entering the city. In the book, he is tortured by the Greens and eventually dies. In the TV version, he likely gives up Daemon's name.

Rhaenys Targaryen

Rhaenys Targaryen, known as "The Queen Who Never Was," is also expected to die in House of the Dragon season 2. Her decision to join the Blacks at the end of season 1 was pivotal to the growing conflict. Her story is likely to end at the Battle of Rook's Rest, a major action set piece, given the tactical maneuvers of Criston Cole and Aemond in episode 1.

Cole uses his growing land force to advance along the Crownlands' shoreline, capturing castles and increasing their numbers. At Rook's Rest, the Blacks expect an easy victory by dragonfire. Rhaenys, riding Meleys, is ambushed by Aemond and Aegon II, riding Vhagar and Sunfyre. Rhaenys fights well, taking down Aegon and Sunfyre, injuring both the king and his dragon.

Ultimately, Aemond and the sheer size of Vhagar take Rhaenys down, killing her. It's a devastating blow to the Blacks given her familial ties, and has consequences for Rhaenyra hence forth. It was Rhaenys who brought House Velaryon to Rhaenyra's side, and without her alive, Lord Corlys never fully regains trust in Rhaenyra.

Whether this plays out in the TV series as it does in the book is unclear, as House of the Dragon season 2's book changes are already piling up after just one episode.

