'Not Worth My Mental Health’: Tamar Braxton Reveals Reason Behind Decision To Leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta

It can be said that viewers may not expect to see Tamar Braxton on The Real Housewives of Atlanta soon.

In an recent interview with podcast host Carlos King at City Winery in Atlanta, the Garmmy-nomintaed singer shared she was approached to join the Bravo series but turned it down soon.

"I’ve had conversations, but there's no way I'm going to get a wig and makeup just to argue with people about nothing," Tamar Braxton told the crowd. "I can’t do it. What does that do for me? What’s the point of arguing?"

"All money isn’t good money," she continued. "What’s meant for me won’t miss me. It’s not worth my mental health to argue with other beautiful Black women about nothing for others to watch and think this is what we’re about."

Tamar Braxton chooses projects carefully after reality TV success

Tamar Braxton, who has appeared on TV many times before, including Braxton Family Values and Big Brother, said she chooses her projects carefully.

RHOA was Bravo's top Housewives franchise after it premiered in 2008. However, its popularity has declined in recent seasons due to conflicting casting dynamics.

After season 15 ended in September 2023, the series took a break for recasting. Cameras started rolling again earlier this month, with Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams leading the cast. Porsha returns after a two-season absence amidst a messy divorce from her estranged husband Simon Guobadia.

Whitfield, Hampton, Richards-Ross exit RHOA

Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross are leaving RHOA. They joined as full-time Housewives in season 14. Whitfield was a founding cast member, while Hampton has been a recurring guest for years.

Kandi Burruss won't return to RHOA after 14 years on the show. "I chose to take a break," she told PEOPLE exclusively at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, suggesting she might return in the future. "It was my decision to step back."

"I began working on other projects that excited me," American actress and businesswoman explained. "I enjoyed making deals and exploring new opportunities without the added stress. While filming the show, I realized there's only so much I could do. So, I decided to commit to trying new things and exploring other avenues fully."

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be released in 2025. Fans can watch previous seasons on Peacock.

