Ryan Reynolds is paying tribute to legendary actor John Candy, who passed away in 1994. Reynolds took to social media and shared a post in honor of Candy with the song Power to Believe by The Dream Academy. The legendary star John Candy passed away in March 1994 at the age of 43 due to a heart attack. The sensational Deadpool star decided to honor the actor with a heartfelt message, claiming how great he was. Take a look!

Ryan Reynolds shared a heartfelt post for John Candy

Ryan Reynolds just shared a touching tribute to John Candy, who died at the age of 43 in 1994. The 47-year-old actor used Instagram Stories to repost a post on the late actor that was initially posted by Mathias Nastos.

The message on the image stated, "Sometimes outta nowhere... I'll think of this guy and mourn him terribly." Reynolds shared the photo on social media and added instrumentals to the song Power to Believe by The Dream Academy. The song Power to Believe appeared on the soundtrack of Candy's 1987 film Plane Trains. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The description on the original Instagram post read: "Retro Rewind 80s: The Candy Man Can. Although Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, and Dan Aykroyd are most known for their comedies from the 1980s, John Candy was unquestionably one of the funniest men in film. The individual had impeccable comic delivery on screen, unparalleled magnetism, and a knack to make each movie wonderful with the littlest of cameos."

Advertisement

The post continued and praised Candy, saying he was a comedic gem and an outstanding man. The caption then stated how tragic it was that his penultimate appearance was in the box office flop, Wagons East. Meanwhile, Candy, died of a heart attack in his sleep, This year, he was remembered on his 30th death anniversary.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Already Broke Its First Record As An R-Rated Movie; Here's What It Is

Ryan Reynolds's recent projects

Ryan Reynolds is all set to have a great year. With Deadpool and Wolverine slated to release this year, the actor has a lot going on. This month, only Reynolds had his much-anticipated film IF, or Imaginary Friends, released, which has been receiving a ton of praise all around. Starring Reynolds and Cailey Fleming, the movie revolves around the concept of imaginary friends who get abandoned by their creators as they grow up.

The official synopsis reads: The story follows Bea, a little girl played by Cailey Fleming. Bea goes through some painful experiences and acquires a unique skill that allows her to see other people's imaginary friends, who have been abandoned after their real-world companions have grown up and moved on. Ryan Reynolds Bea's neighbor, Cal, who has the same ability as her, mentors her.

Meanwhile, Imaginary Friends, or IF, was released on May 12, 2024, in theaters.

ALSO READ: IF Week 1 Worldwide Box Office: Ryan Reynolds film stays low; Grosses slightly over USD 70 Million