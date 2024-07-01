Who Is Eva Amurri's Husband Ian Hock? All About Him As Susan Sarandon's Daughter Gets Married

Eva Amurri, known for her roles in movies and TV shows, recently celebrated a new chapter in her life. She recently got married to chef Ian Hock. Their wedding happened at the Windrift Hall in New York’s Hudson Valley on June 29.

The 39-year-old actress, daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri were elated to see their daughter getting married. They celebrated the day around their family, friends, and good food. Let’s take a closer look inside the beautiful wedding ceremony.

A closer look at Ian Hock

Ian Hock, a renowned chef, captured Eva Amurri’s heart with his charm and culinary skills. He proposed to Eva in Paris at the Rodin Museum gardens. This place is very close to Eva’s heart. Ian is more than a chef, he loves to craft his dishes with love for his friends and family.

Ian, being a chef, made sure the reception reflected the best of Hudson Valley’s food. Guests savored a sumptuous meal cooked over an open fire. The food also included locally sourced ingredients like Hudson Valley duck and cedar plank salmon. They also enjoyed crafted cocktails and wines from nearby vineyards.

More details from Ian and Eva’s wedding

The wedding ceremony, styled as a French garden party, was attended by 40 close friends and family. Susan Sarandon and actor Tim Robbins were also present at the wedding ceremony. According to reports, soon the couple is going to Italy for their honeymoon.

Eva, known for her blog Happily Eva After, curated every detail of their wedding personally. From the floral arrangements to the menu featuring Hudson Valley’s finest, everything was beautifully aesthetic. Eva and Ian danced to Taylor Swift’s Lover and then a family dance happened to Andy Grammer’s Joy.

Eva and Ian’s dazzling outfits

Eva dazzled in a Kim Kassas wedding gown with a vintage-inspired look that perfectly suited the occasion. Later she changed into a playful minidress for the reception. She paired it uniquely with custom Nike sneakers adorned with pearls. Ian, in a custom navy blue suit, complemented Eva’s Kassas gown.

Ian shares a great bond with Eva’s three kids

Eva Amurri and Ian Hock’s journey to marriage began with a romantic engagement in Paris. Ian is a talented chef with a passion for culinary arts. He just didn’t win Eva’s heart but also became a beloved part of her family. He is really special to Eva’s children from a previous marriage.

Eva Amurri was previously married to Lyle Martino. The former couple got married in 2011 and called it off in 2020. After nearly spending a decade together, they announced their divorce in November 2019. Despite the split, they are committed to co-parenting their three children. They are parents to Marlowe, Major, and Mateo.

All 3 kids played significant roles during the wedding ceremony

Major James walked Eva down the aisle, which highlights their close bond. Marlowe Mae and Mateo Antoni were also part of the ceremony. All 3 children were elated to be a part of their mother’s special day.

Interestingly, Eva was pregnant with their third child, Mateo just before they decided to divorce. Eva gave birth to their third child Mateo in March 2020, just one month after their divorce was finalized. She shared the happy news on her blog. Though there’s not much information about Kyle and Ian’s personal bond. But the overall impression is that both have mutual respect for each other. Both of them support Eva in rasing the 3 kids.

