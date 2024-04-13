Taylor Swift Rejected a USD 9 Million Gig in Emirates As per French Montana; READ

The 39-year-old rapper of Pop That released a screen grab of text exchanges last month from a person who offered him $1 million to perform and another named Montana withheld, who offered to play for $9 million in December.

Why did Taylor say NO?

"I got a show offer from someone; who do you think deserves the nine million dollars, lol?" He wrote above the messages in the since-deleted post. In a recent interview with VladTV, the Unforgettable emcee, real name Karim Kharbouch, asserted that the 34-year-old vocalist of Bad Blood was that person.

"They made us a show offer, Taylor $9 million, me $1 million," he remarked. "In the Emirates, somewhere." The reason why Swift supposedly declined the offer is unknown. Page Six contacted her representative for comment, but no response was received immediately.

The pop singer was named a billionaire earlier this month, so money is not a barrier for her. According to Forbes, "Taylor Swift is the most well-known newcomer; her record-breaking, five-continent Eras Tour is the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue. The 34-year-old pop star's estimated net worth of $1.1 billion is derived from her lucrative blockbuster tour earnings, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate holdings."

Additionally, thanks only to her songs and performances, Swift became the "first musician to hit ten-figure status." Swift is presently taking a brief vacation after her record-breaking Eras Tour, which, according to Rolling Stone, earned more than $1 billion and became the highest-grossing tour ever undertaken by a musician.

Swift is back on TikTok

The tour will end in December with three straight performances in Vancouver. It is scheduled to resume in Paris on May 9. The Cruel Summer singer has been savoring her time with her fiancé, NFL player Travis Kelce, who is now enjoying his offseason following his 2024 Super Bowl victory up until this point. Swift continues to enthrall fans everywhere with a long list of honors and achievements under her belt, including her most recent streaming hit, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), on Disney+.

Since its launch on the platform, the Eras Tour has maintained a position on Nielsen's list of the most-watched streaming content. The three-hour documentary reportedly garnered 677 million minutes of viewing over its first four days of release. It was the second-most-watched movie on Netflix in the second week of March. The Eras Tour received 4.6 million views on Disney+ during its first weekend of availability.

An attempt by Taylor Swift's record label to keep its company's music off the social media site has been undermined by the return of her music on TikTok. Amidst an ongoing dispute between the music publisher and the social media platform, Swift is the only Universal Music Group artist roster member who has managed to make her music accessible to TikTok users. A week before the pop star is scheduled to release her new album, most of her songs were again available on TikTok on Thursday.

Swift signed a contract with UMG in 2018, and as part of that agreement, she owns the copyright to multiple of her albums. Unlike other UMG artists, whose music is still not on TikTok, it allows her to choose where her work is available.

