What Does Miley Cyrus Feel About Having Children? Here's What Flowers Singer Says

Miley Cyrus has repeatedly shown that she is capable of delivering hits, whether through her songs or her on-screen acting performances. She is one of the most globally famous artists in music in the current scenario. Her fans are always up for the news related to her professional or personal life.

In a candid interview with W magazine, Miley Cyrus opened up about her having a family and how her age plays a part in it. Check out what the Flowers singer had to say.

Miley Cyrus on having a family

While talking with the publication, the hitmaker spoke about having children; she said she loves being an adult.

Cyrus revealed a rule she has set for herself: not looking up at someone and not looking down at anyone. She added, “I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are.”

The Hannah Montana actress added that almost every day, she looks in the mirror and says to herself, “I am a woman.' I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not.”

Cyrus expressed that her fans are her kids in some way. She has heard the legendary country singer Dolly Parton say this as well because she did not have any kids.

Miley Cyrus on how society views someone who does not have kids

Back in 2019, in an interview with Elle, The Party In The U.S.A. singer touched on the topic of not procreating. She reflected on how society looks down on the individual if they choose not to have a family.

She revealed to the outlet, “We're expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you -- even if you become pregnant in a violent situation."

The hitmaker added that people feel sorry for the individual who decides not to have kids, “like you're a cold, heartless bi**h who's not capable of love.”

The singer’s 2024 Grammy win was appreciated by the netizen as the singer won her first-ever Grammy. After receiving the accolade, she delivered a power-packed performance while looking amazing on stage.

She also opened up to W magazine, stating that despite working in the music industry for almost 20 years, it was in 2024 that the Grammys recognized her work.

