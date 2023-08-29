Which Modern Family episode did Millie Bobby Brown feature in?

Millie Bobby Brown was in Modern Family—shocking, right? Over the years, Brown has blossomed into one of the most prolific young performers on the planet since the release of Stranger Things Season 1 in 2016, endearing herself to millions of fans worldwide with her portrayal as the psychokinetic test subject Eleven. We've seen her in films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the Enola Holmes franchise (in which she played the titular lead), but you probably overlooked one of her earliest roles as a minor character in Season 6 of the beloved ABC comedy series Modern Family. Brown only appeared in one scene in the Season 6 episode, which featured a young girl riding a bicycle.

Millie Bobby Brown appeared in an episode of Modern Family

Millie Bobby Brown protected Gloria Delgado-Pritchett from drones on Modern Family before saving Mike and Will from the Demogorgon on Stranger Things. This actor had a brief appearance as one of the Pritchetts' neighbors, Lizzie, in ABC's award-winning sitcom.

During Modern Family’s season 6 episode Closet, You'll love it! the extended family was relaxing in Jay's garden when they observed a drone hovering over Gloria. Phil Dunphy took the initiative to get rid of it. The three devised a strategy to capture the drone with the assistance of Luke and Manny.

The issue was that the drone began to fly away. Luke and Phil jumped on motorcycles to chase it, but Manny opted to steal the bike of a little girl passing by because he didn't have his own. Lizzie, the neighbor, was played by Brown.

Lizzie, the young character portrayed by Brown, said, "No, that's what you said about my mom's humidifier," standing in the middle of the sidewalk without her bike. The lads from this comic series eventually shot the drone down. Technically, Gloria batted it down, claiming that some boys only needed a little assistance.

Millie Bobby Brown has previously appeared in several other shows

Although her brief cameo in Modern Family was possibly the most amusing role of Millie Bobby Brown's pre-Stranger Things career, it's worth noting that she also featured in a number of other high-profile television series during this time period.

These appearances include minor roles in series such as NCIS, in which she portrayed the daughter of an alleged murderer, and Grey's Anatomy, in which she played Ruby, a teenager who is compelled to provide medical care to her mother while receiving instructions from experts over the phone. Other appearances during this time period include Young Alice in ABC's Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and a big role in BBC's supernatural thriller series Intruders, in which she played a young girl possessed by a serial killer.

Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown appeared in a range of series from the early to mid-2010s, and her little appearance in Modern Family is one of several modest parts during her early career. Millie Bobby Brown last appeared in the Enola Holmes sequel, which came out in 2022.

