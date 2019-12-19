Jumanji: The Next Level India Box Office: The Rock & Kevin Hart starrer crossed the 30 crore mark

Jumanji: The Next Level, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart has successfully crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the India box-office. Read below for more details.

It's an adventurous ride indeed as 2019 welcomes us back into the fantasy island of Jumanji, where teenagers and old people turn into Dwayne 'The Rock' and Kevin Hart. While Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle (2017) was a hit at the box-office, the franchise demanded the third installment and along with The Rock and Kevin, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas returned for Jumanji: The Next Level. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the movie also welcomed Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina to the cast.

When it comes to the India box-office numbers, Jumanji: The Next Level saw a slight slump but overall is having a pretty impressive run, according to Box Office India and Business Today. On Wednesday, i.e. December 18, 2019, the film managed to mint around Rs 2 crore apprx, which brings the total to more than Rs 30 crore (Thursday - Rs 1.25 crore, Friday - Rs 5 crore, Saturday - Rs 8.25 crore, Sunday - Rs 9.75 crore, Monday - R 2.75 crore, Tuesday - Rs 2.50 crore, Wednesday - Rs 2 crore apprx). The first week's collections could possibly end at Rs 34-35 crore. After this, Dabangg 3 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take over the box-office numbers and theatre screens in India.

By the end of 2020, it's been estimated that the US collection plus the global box-office may make Jumanji: The Next Level the next billion-dollar movie of 2019! The opening weekend numbers saw the film earn $60.1 million at the US box-office while the worldwide collections stood tall at $213 million. We will have to wait and watch to see how that turns out!

Have you watched Jumanji: The Next Level? Let us know what you thought of the movie in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Jumanji: The Next Level Review: The Rock and Kevin Hart's film is a grandiose adventure that deeply entertains

Recently, Dwayne took to his IG page to thank everyone for making Jumanji: The Next Level, the no. 1 film in the world. Johnson wrote, "#1 THANK YOU to audiences worldwide for taking our magical JUMANJI and defying the odds by turning it into a record-breaking franchise and the #1 movie on the planet. We love you back. Enjoy #jumanji"

Read More